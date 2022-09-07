Open Menu

Two Roads launches sales of Edition-branded Edgewater condos

Units at first 55-story waterfront building start at $1.7M

Miami /
Sep.September 07, 2022 10:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Two Roads' Reid Boren and Taylor Collins with rendering of the Edition Residences Edgewater (Two Roads Development)

Two Roads’ Reid Boren and Taylor Collins with rendering of the Edition Residences Edgewater (Two Roads Development)

Two Roads Development is partnering with the Edition brand for the first of a three-tower luxury condo project in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, The Real Deal has learned.

West Palm Beach and Miami-based Two Roads is launching sales of the planned 185-unit, 55-story Edition Residences at 2121 North Bayshore Drive. The developer paid $150 million in May to acquire Biscayne 21, an older condo building on a waterfront 3.5-acre property.

Read more

The developer tapped Douglas Elliman to handle sales and marketing of the units, which will start at $1.7 million, according to a press release. Units will range from one-bedroom, 1,952-square-foot condos to four-bedroom, 3,864-square-foot condos, plus three three-story penthouses with rooftop pools and gardens. The building will also have six guest suites that owners can reserve.

Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica is the architect. EDSA is the landscape architect, and Studio Munge is designing interiors of the building, which will mark Two Roads’ third condo project in Edgewater, following Biscayne Beach and Elysee Miami.

Two Roads, which recently hired longtime construction executive Brad Meltzer as partner and president of the firm, expects to break ground on the building next summer and complete it within three years, according to the release.

It’s unclear if Edition also will brand the second and third towers planned for the site. The property has about 800 feet of frontage on Biscayne Bay, and the first tower will have 45,000 square feet of amenities.

Edition Residences won’t have a hotel component, unlike other Edition properties in the U.S. and around the world. Marriott and hotelier Ian Schrager launched the Edition brand in 2008. Its locations include the Miami Beach Edition Hotel and Residences, the West Hollywood Edition, and properties in New York.

Despite the overall residential slowdown, developers are continuing to launch new branded condo projects in South Florida. St. Regis, also owned by Marriott, is branding a planned two-tower condo development in Brickell and a project in Sunny Isles Beach.

Within the last year, Dezer Development unveiled plans for the Bentley Residences in Sunny Isles Beach. Carlos Rosso and Alex Vadia began selling the Standard hotel-branded condos in Midtown Miami, and Mast Capital launched sales of Cipriani Residences in Brickell.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketCondosedgewaterTwo Roads Development

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Regalia at 19575 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach (Condo.com, Getty)
    Regalia tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Regalia tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Joseph Swedroe and 286 Bal Bay Drive (Getty Images, Google Maps, Eleventh Circuit Court)
    Legal battle ramps up at waterfront Bal Harbour condo building
    Legal battle ramps up at waterfront Bal Harbour condo building
    A photo illustration of Residences by Armani Casa in Sunny Isles (RBACMiami.com, Getty Images)
    Residences by Armani/Casa tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Residences by Armani/Casa tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    A rendering of the project + a Google street view of the building at 3034 Oak Avenue and  (L-R) Developers Nick Hamann and Jeremy Wacks, with Douglas Elliman’s Jay Parker (Google Maps)
    Lender seeks foreclosure of stalled Arbor Coconut Grove project
    Lender seeks foreclosure of stalled Arbor Coconut Grove project
    A photo illustration of Asia Brickell Key (Getty Images, Google Maps/Ed Florez)
    Asia on Brickell Key tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Asia on Brickell Key tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Jose Isaac Peres with 9309-9317 Collins Ave
    Brazilian billionaire proposes oceanfront condos in Surfside
    Brazilian billionaire proposes oceanfront condos in Surfside
    SB Development’s Joseph Stern and Belmar Condominum at 419 Northeast 19th Street (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    SB Development completes bulk condo purchase in Edgewater
    SB Development completes bulk condo purchase in Edgewater
    Reid J. Boren, James W. Harpel, Taylor Collins, and Brad Meltzer (Two Roads Development)
    Two Roads hires Plaza Construction’s Brad Meltzer
    Two Roads hires Plaza Construction’s Brad Meltzer
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.