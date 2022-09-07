Two Roads Development is partnering with the Edition brand for the first of a three-tower luxury condo project in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, The Real Deal has learned.

West Palm Beach and Miami-based Two Roads is launching sales of the planned 185-unit, 55-story Edition Residences at 2121 North Bayshore Drive. The developer paid $150 million in May to acquire Biscayne 21, an older condo building on a waterfront 3.5-acre property.

The developer tapped Douglas Elliman to handle sales and marketing of the units, which will start at $1.7 million, according to a press release. Units will range from one-bedroom, 1,952-square-foot condos to four-bedroom, 3,864-square-foot condos, plus three three-story penthouses with rooftop pools and gardens. The building will also have six guest suites that owners can reserve.

Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica is the architect. EDSA is the landscape architect, and Studio Munge is designing interiors of the building, which will mark Two Roads’ third condo project in Edgewater, following Biscayne Beach and Elysee Miami.

Two Roads, which recently hired longtime construction executive Brad Meltzer as partner and president of the firm, expects to break ground on the building next summer and complete it within three years, according to the release.

It’s unclear if Edition also will brand the second and third towers planned for the site. The property has about 800 feet of frontage on Biscayne Bay, and the first tower will have 45,000 square feet of amenities.

Edition Residences won’t have a hotel component, unlike other Edition properties in the U.S. and around the world. Marriott and hotelier Ian Schrager launched the Edition brand in 2008. Its locations include the Miami Beach Edition Hotel and Residences, the West Hollywood Edition, and properties in New York.

Despite the overall residential slowdown, developers are continuing to launch new branded condo projects in South Florida. St. Regis, also owned by Marriott, is branding a planned two-tower condo development in Brickell and a project in Sunny Isles Beach.

Within the last year, Dezer Development unveiled plans for the Bentley Residences in Sunny Isles Beach. Carlos Rosso and Alex Vadia began selling the Standard hotel-branded condos in Midtown Miami, and Mast Capital launched sales of Cipriani Residences in Brickell.