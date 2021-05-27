Open Menu

New York restaurateurs Major Food Group, Gallaghers Steakhouse ink big deals in Boca Raton

Major Food Group partnered with Michael Dell’s Boca Raton Resort & Club

Miami
May 27, 2021
By Katherine Kallergis
Michael Dell and Major Food Group heads (from left) Rich Torrisi, Jeff Zalanick and Mario Carbone with a rendering of The Flamingo Grill at Boca Raton Resort & Club (Getty)

The New York migration of restaurants lives on in South Florida.

Major Food Group secured a partnership with billionaire Michael Dell’s Boca Raton Resort & Club, while Gallaghers Steakhouse of New York paid $16.2 million for a property, also in Boca Raton. The New York restaurant groups made both announcements this week.

Major Food Group, led by founders Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick, has been on a tear since opening Carbone in South Beach last year.

Next up is Palm Beach County where Dell’s MSD Partners is investing $150 million into renovating the Boca Raton Resort & Club at 501 East Camino Real in Boca. Major Food Group’s first eatery at the resort will be The Flamingo Grill, set to open early this summer, according to a press release. Rockwell Group is designing the restaurant. MFD will also open a Sadelle’s, and Japanese and Italian concepts at the resort.

The $150 million project includes a new 4-acre lakefront area with cabanas, four pools and a lazy river, and a full renovation of the hotel tower. MSD Partners paid $875 million for the 1,047-room resort and club in 2019.

About five miles away, Gallaghers acquired the 2-acre property at 2006 Northwest Executive Center Circle in Boca Raton, previously home to Madison New York Bar and Grill, according to a spokesperson for Boca brokerage Prakas & Co. Brokerage owner Tom Prakas, who has worked with a number of Northeastern restaurateurs in recent months, said his firm represented the buyer and seller in the deal. 2006 Executive Center LP of Quebec sold the property, according to records.

The sale includes an approved site for a 16,000-square-foot office building, as well as the building leased to Jared’s Jewelry and the steakhouse space.

The property previously sold for $12.3 million in 2010, records show.





    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.