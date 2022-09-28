Open Menu

Developers propose mixed-use luxury rentals in Coral Gables

15-story project calls for 70 luxury rental apartments, retail, office and park space

Miami /
Sep.September 28, 2022 02:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Constellation's Eduardo Otaola and Boschetti's Jose Boschetti with rendering of proposing a 15-story, mixed-use luxury rental project (LinkedIn, Boschetti Group, Arquitectonica, Getty)

Constellation’s Eduardo Otaola and Boschetti’s Jose Boschetti with rendering of proposing a 15-story, mixed-use luxury rental project (LinkedIn, Boschetti Group, Arquitectonica, Getty)

Constellation Group and the Boschetti Group are proposing a 15-story, mixed-use luxury rental project near the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables, where development has boomed in recent years.

The city’s development review board will review plans for 4241 Aurora Street on Friday, Constellation Group Principal Eduardo Otaola said. As proposed, 4241 Aurora would include about 70 apartments, 20,000 square feet of office space, 10,000 square feet of retail and a 5,000-square-foot park.

The site, an entire city block, is just north of the Nordstrom store at Brookfield Properties’ Merrick Park mall and west of Ponce de Leon Boulevard. Miami-based Constellation and Coral Gables-based Boschetti tapped Bernardo Fort-Brescia and Raymond Fort of Arquitectonica to design the project. Because the site is within the city’s Design and Innovation Overlay District, the design is Mediterranean with an “innovative” touch, Otaola said. The developers seek a Mediterranean-design bonus for the building.

Otaola said they met with the neighborhood to get feedback on the plans, and that the taller building they are proposing would be in exchange for the park.

At Friday’s meeting, Constellation and Boschetti are seeking a transfer of development rights that will provide an additional 26,000 square feet of floor area ratio, as well as remote parking for about 60 of the 200 required parking spaces, according to the developers’ application. Jorge Navarro, an attorney with Greenberg Traurig, is representing the developers.

Constellation and Boschetti are also developing the nearby office and retail project at 4225 Ponce de Leon Boulevard. That’s expected to break ground next year.

Constellation is expected to close on its share of the property at 4241 Aurora early next year. Property records show Brookfield Properties sold the 0.7-acre site to a Boschetti affiliate in January for $6.1 million.

After going before the development review committee, Otaola said the project will be heard by the Coral Gables Board of Architects. He hopes to break ground by the second or third quarter of next year.

“We’re trying to go as low density as possible,” Otaola said, citing the firm’s market research. “The demand for two- and three-bedrooms was astounding.”

A number of apartment projects have been built or are planned just east of Merrick Park and south of Bird Road in Miami. Developers are also working on two high-end senior living projects north and south of the mall, including the Watermark at Coral Gables on LeJeune Road and Belmont Village Senior Living next to the Collection dealership.

Boschetti owns a site next to the Watermark project as well, records show.

In August, Hines paid $430 million for the LifeTime-branded mixed-use multifamily development at 237 South Dixie Highway in Coral Gables.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coral gablesMerrick ParkmultifamilyofficeretailSouth Florida Multifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Randy Walker with 60 Edgewater Drive (ExCo Group, Brown Harris Stevens)
    Gables Club developer Marc Kovens sells his penthouse
    Gables Club developer Marc Kovens sells his penthouse
    Gables Club Tower II at 60 Edgewater Drive in Coral Gables (Condo.com, Getty)
    Coral Gables closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Coral Gables closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    TJX Companies' Carol Meyrowitz and a rendering of the Homesense store (TJX Companies)
    Homesense to open first store in Southeast at Sawgrass Mills
    Homesense to open first store in Southeast at Sawgrass Mills
    Deerwood Town Center at 12085-2107 Southwest 152nd Street in Miami-Dade County, One Biscayne Tower at 2 South Biscayne Boulevard in Miami and 2990 Ponce office building in Coral Gables with Gildenson Real Estate's Eduardo Gildenson and CP Group’s Angelo Bianco (Google Maps, Gildenson Real Estate, CP Group)
    Lease roundup: Quest takes space at One Biscayne Tower & more
    Lease roundup: Quest takes space at One Biscayne Tower & more
    Matthew Baron and Alirio Torrealba
    MG Developer, partner score $148M loan for Hialeah apartments
    MG Developer, partner score $148M loan for Hialeah apartments
    1600 Northeast Second Avenue (Loopnet, Getty)
    Sabet buys development site in Miami’s A&E District
    Sabet buys development site in Miami’s A&E District
    Black Lion's Robert Rivani with One Thousand Museum
    Robert Rivani’s Black Lion snags One Thousand Museum restaurant space
    Robert Rivani’s Black Lion snags One Thousand Museum restaurant space
    Balzebre Investments' Robert Balzebre with 8710 Southwest 72nd Street
    Winn-Dixie sues landlord over leaky roof at South Miami store
    Winn-Dixie sues landlord over leaky roof at South Miami store
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.