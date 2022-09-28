Open Menu

Luxury retailer buys waterfront Boca Raton home for $9M

Seller is former Bank of New York Mellon Chairman and CEO Robert Kelly

Miami /
Sep.September 28, 2022 05:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
From left: Vladislav “Bobby” Yampolsky and Robert P. Kelly along with an aerial view of 419 East Coconut Palm Road (Getty Images, Google Maps)

A former chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon sold his waterfront home in Boca Raton’s Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club to a luxury retailer for $9.4 million.

Records show Robert and Rose Kelly sold the house at 419 East Coconut Palm Road in Boca Raton to Vladislav Yampolsky. Yampolsky, who goes by Bobby, emigrated from Ukraine as a child and owns the luxury goods retailer ECJ Luxe, which sells timepieces, jewelry, designer bags and yachts through its stores in Boca Raton, Sunny Isles Beach and Charlotte, N.C.

Robert Kelly was chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon from 2007 till 2011. He resigned in the wake of the global financial crisis after a falling out with other bank leaders, Fortune reported at the time. Last year, he joined the board of S&P Global.

Jonathan Postma of Coldwell Banker Realty represented both the buyer and the sellers.

The Kellys bought the property in 2013 for $3.7 million, records show. The 6,957-square-foot house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to the listing. Records show the home was built in 1999 on 0.4 acres, and has 102 feet of deep water frontage.

Yampolsky’s purchase marks the second significant sale in Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in recent months. Luxury carpet mogul Steven Stark and his wife, Candice Stark, bought a flipped mansion in the private community for $17.2 million in July.

Luxury sales were active in Boca Raton this past spring. A transportation titan paid $7.4 million for a non-waterfront home in March, downsizing from his waterfront mansion. That same month, internet celebrity Bhad Bhabie bought a mansion from a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker for $6.1 million.




