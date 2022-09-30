Open Menu

Zaha Hadid’s former W South Beach condo sells — again

Renowned architect lived in the condo while designing One Thousand Museum

Miami /
Sep.September 30, 2022 10:30 AM
By Kate Hinsche
2201 Collins Avenue (Google Maps)

The former W South Beach condo of world renowned architect Zaha Hadid sold again, this time for $6 million. The buyer is a Florida-based real estate developer.

Records show Thomas Robert and his wife Ann Chan bought the combined units 726, 728, and 730 at 2201 Collins Avenue from M. Reada “Ray” Bassiouni. Bassiouni owns the Boston-based security company ATI Systems. Robert operates GC Land Development LLC in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Christopher Adeleke of Douglas Elliman brought the buyer, and Angelica Garcia of Elliman had the listing.

According to records, Bassiouni bought the condo for $5.8 million in 2018. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom unit spans 2,541 square feet, according to a release. The 20-story W South Beach condo-hotel was built in 2009, records show.

Bassiouni had listed the condo on and off since March 2021, when he asked $8 million for the unit. Realtor.com shows the condo sold for about $500,000 less than its last asking price of $6.5 million.

Hadid bought the units for $4.2 million in separate deals over a five-year span, and designed the remodel herself. The Pritzker Prize-winning architect was celebrated for her designs of the Riverside Museum in Glasgow, the London Aquatics Centre for the 2012 Olympics, and Galaxy SOHO in Beijing. She was overseeing construction of her design for the Miami condo tower One Thousand Museum when she died in Miami Beach in 2016.

One Thousand Museum was completed in 2019. Marc Anthony purchased a unit in May 2021 for $11 million. He is among several celebrities who own condos at the 84-unit tower, including David and Victoria Beckham.




