Marc Anthony among buyers at Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum

Grammy winner sold his Coral Gables mansion last year for $21M, bought downtown Miami condo shortly thereafter

Miami /
Jul.July 15, 2022 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Marc Anthony with One Thousand Museum

Marc Anthony with One Thousand Museum (Getty, Refin)

Marc Anthony purchased a unit at the Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum condo tower in downtown Miami last year.

The Grammy winning singer-songwriter, whose full name is Marco Antonio Muñiz, acquired an 8,400-square-foot unit at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard in May 2021 for $11 million, or just over $1,300 per square foot. Property records show a land trust controlled by Charles Koppelman bought the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom last year. Koppelman is CEO of CAK Entertainment, which counts Anthony as one of its clients.

Anthony has posted photos inside of his unit on social media, which show the building’s recognizable exoskeleton that wraps around the balconies. His trust paid cash for the unit in May of last year, and took out a $7.7 million loan from Bank of America two months later.

Marc Anthony (Instagram)

Read more

Days before closing on his One Thousand Museum unit, Anthony sold his waterfront 12-bedroom, 21,000-square-foot mansion at 300 Costanera Road in Coral Gables’ Cocoplum last year for $22.4 million to a hidden buyer. His listing agent also represented him in the purchase at One Thousand Museum.

The condo tower’s development team, led by Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Kevin Venger, Gregg Covin and Todd Michael Glaser, sold the unit to Anthony, records show.

They completed the 62-story, 84-unit tower in 2019. Hadid, the starchitect who designed the downtown Miami building, died while it was under construction.

Among the more high-profile buyers are LoanDepot billionaire Anthony Hsieh, who paid $19.5 million for a unit on the 52nd floor in late December; Market America’s founder and CEO James Ridinger and his wife, Loren, who paid $18.5 million for a penthouse also in December; and retired soccer superstar David Beckham and his designer wife, Victoria Beckham, who paid about $19.8 million for a unit on the 59th floor two years ago.

Emmy Award-winning actress Sela Ann Ward and her husband, a venture capitalist, sold their unit for $6.3 million in December.




