A Chicago White Sox outfielder just set a price record for Weston.

Records show Luis Robert Moiran bought the waterfront mansion at 3030 Meadow Lane via a land trust for $12.3 million. Moiran, who is professionally known as Luis Robert, made his Major League Baseball debut with the Chicago White Sox as an outfielder in 2020. The Cuban-born 25-year-old signed a six-year, $50 million contract with the team that year, according to published reports. His current batting average is 0.284.

The sellers are Eric and Susan Friedman, records show. Susan Friedman is president of Aircraft Parts Support Group, based in Weston.

Senada Adzem of Douglas Elliman had the listing, and Sara Bartman with 643 Realty Group LLC brought the buyers.

Records show the Friedmans bought the1.6-acre Windmill Ranch Estates property in 2014 for $1.5 million. The couple built the 11,677-square-foot, seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom house in 2017. The mansion includes a commercial-grade elevator, a movie theater that seats 24, and a 93-foot-long infinity pool, according to the listing.

When the property was first listed for $14 million last year, the priciest residential sale ever in Weston was a $7 million sale from 2012, CNBC reported.

The sale of the waterfront property far outscores any other current listings in Weston. According to Realtor.com, the next highest listing is $8 million.

This sale is another in a string of record sales for Broward County in recent months. The county price record was broken not once, but twice this summer. A waterfront Fort Lauderdale estate sold for $28.5 million in July, only to be outdone by another waterfront Fort Lauderdale estate that sold for $32.5 million in August.