Open Menu

Lawyers sell waterfront West Palm house for $16M

Couple bought the home for $8.2M last year

Miami /
Oct.October 14, 2022 01:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lawrence Rolnick with 3240 North Flagler Drive (Rolnick Kramer Sadighi, Google Maps)

Lawrence Rolnick with 3240 North Flagler Drive (Rolnick Kramer Sadighi, Google Maps)

A married pair of lawyers sold their waterfront West Palm Beach home for $16 million, nearly double their purchase price last year.

Records show Kimberly Sorrentino and Lawrence Rolnick sold the house at 3240 North Flagler Drive to RRG QOZB LLC, a Delaware corporation. The true buyer is unknown.

Elizabeth DeWoody of Compass represented the sellers, and William Sarnie of Simon Isaacs Real Estate brought the buyer.

Sorrentino and Rolnick are both lawyers from New Jersey. In 2015, the couple was awarded $1 million in a lawsuit against the town of Westfield, N.J., regarding the controversial arrests of Rolnick, the couple’s son Austin Rolnick, and a friend on New Year’s Eve in 2009, NJ.com reported. The suit vacated all charges.

The family has since moved to South Florida, and invested in multifamily real estate in Palm Beach County.

The couple bought the 7,692-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bathroom house in June of last year for $8.2 million, records show. The property spans 0.4 acres across from Palm Beach Country Club. Built in 2007, the home includes deep water dockage, a pool, an elevator, and guest quarters with a kitchen, according to the listing.

DeWoody said the price increase was a product of market conditions.

“My client bought right and sold right,” she said.

Sorrentino and Rolnick also own the house at 160 Woodbridge Road in Palm Beach, which they bought from Donald Trump’s nephew, David Desmond and his wife Lisa, for $8.9 million in 2015. Records show the 6,348-square-foot home sits on 0.7 acres across the street from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club. The estate includes a five-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom guest house.

A year ago, a $16 million sale would have been record-breaking for West Palm Beach. Long the less pricey neighbor of Palm Beach, where waterfront properties regularly sell for north of $30 million, pandemic migration and corporate relocations to “Wall Street South” have spurred a price jump for waterfront properties in the area.

A waterfront West Palm Beach spec mansion sold for $15.9 million in September of last year, marking a record at the time.

Shortly after that, shoe mogul Marc Fisher bought a waterfront West Palm Beach mansion for $10.5 million. In July, Related Group bought a waterfront West Palm Beach estate from a Standard Oil heiress’ widower for $16 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesluxury real estatepalm beach countywaterfrontwest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Andian Group's Andres Isaias and seller Mariela Chiriboga along with an aerial view of 7737 Atlantic Way in Altos Del Mar (Getty, Andian Group, Google Maps)
    Oceanfront Miami Beach house in Altos Del Mar sells for $21M
    Oceanfront Miami Beach house in Altos Del Mar sells for $21M
    Photo illustration of Marc Andreessen and Larry Ellison (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Malibu v. Palm Beach: Billionaires’ real estate smackdown
    Malibu v. Palm Beach: Billionaires’ real estate smackdown
    1150 North Ocean Way (Google Maps, Getty)
    Flipper wannabe: Investor buys Palm Beach teardown, relists for millions more
    Flipper wannabe: Investor buys Palm Beach teardown, relists for millions more
    James Batmasian (Photo-illustration by Paul Dilakian/The Real Deal; Alamy)
    Inside James Batmasian’s complicated legacy
    Inside James Batmasian’s complicated legacy
    Renaissance Properties’ Bradley Fishel and Kenneth Fishel with Penn-Florida Companies’ Mark Gensheimer and 1515 South Federal Highway (Renaissance Properties, Penn-Florida Companies, Google Maps, Getty)
    Renaissance Properties buys Boca Raton offices for $51M
    Renaissance Properties buys Boca Raton offices for $51M
    Rafael Cedeño Camacho and 2608 Biarritz Drive (LinkedIn/Rafael Cedeño Camacho, Nelson Gonzalez, Getty)
    Miami insurance honcho sells Normandy Isle waterfront estate for record $16M
    Miami insurance honcho sells Normandy Isle waterfront estate for record $16M
    Luis Robert and 3030 Meadow Lane (Getty, Google Maps)
    Chicago White Sox player pays record $12M for Weston mansion
    Chicago White Sox player pays record $12M for Weston mansion
    Related Companies' Stephen Ross and Rendering of One Flagler office tower (Getty, Related Companies)
    Ross’ Related nabs $243M construction loan for West Palm offices
    Ross’ Related nabs $243M construction loan for West Palm offices
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.