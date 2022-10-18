Open Menu

UM booster John Ruiz buys another waterfront home in Gables Estates

Leon Medical Centers founder Benjamin Leon Jr. sold the property

Miami /
Oct.October 18, 2022 04:45 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
550 Arvida Parkway in Coral Gables, John Ruiz and Benjamin Leon Jr. (Google Maps)

550 Arvida Parkway in Coral Gables, John Ruiz and Benjamin Leon Jr. (Google Maps)

Leon Medical Centers founder Benjamin Leon Jr. sold a waterfront home in Gables Estates to John Ruiz, adding to the trial attorney’s holdings in the neighborhood and marking yet another deal between the two Miami businessmen.

A company led by Leon sold the five-bedroom, nearly 6,300-square-foot house at 550 Arvida Parkway in Coral Gables to an LLC managed by Ruiz for $22 million, property records show. Ruiz, through another entity, also owns the house next door at 530 Arvida Parkway, bringing the total he has paid for both homes to $47 million.

Leon’s 550 Arvida Investment LLC paid $10.9 million in 2019 for the house Ruiz just purchased, records show.

Ruiz, a prominent University of Miami Hurricanes booster, owns Coral Gables-based MSP Recovery and MSP Recovery Law Firm, which focus on recovering Medicare and Medicaid health care payments that should have been covered by other parties. MSP Recovery merged with Lionheart Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company owned by developer Ophir Sternberg, last year and later completed a reverse merger.

Ruiz has been in the news recently for his proposal to build a stadium for the University of Miami Hurricanes football team at Miami-Dade County’s Tropical Park, going so far as to have renderings created for the proposed project. The unsolicited stadium proposal has garnered significant opposition from critics who are opposed to the county selling park land.

Ruiz’s most recent Coral Gables acquisition could be a teardown, especially if he plans to combine it with the adjacent property. The house was built in 1971 and expanded in 2003, according to property records. The 1-acre lot includes a pool and dock. Ruiz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alex Pirez with Mocca Realty was the listing agent. The property was asking $24 million, according to Realtor.com.

Last year, Ruiz paid $25 million for the mansion next door. He followed that with the $13.8 million sale of a teardown at 80 Leucadendra Drive, also in Gables Estates.

Two years ago, Ruiz paid $49 million — at the time the second-highest single-family home sale in Miami-Dade County — for Leon’s tropical resort-style mansion at 620 and 630 Arvida Parkway.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coral gablesgables estateshome saleswaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1515 E Lake Drive in Fort Lauderdale with Builders Capital ceo Robert Trent (Google Maps, Builders Capital)
    Builders Capital CEO buys Fort Lauderdale spec mansion for $17M
    Builders Capital CEO buys Fort Lauderdale spec mansion for $17M
    Danielle Hale
    Slowdown is “paradoxical:” Realtor.com’s chief economist on Miami housing market’s future
    Slowdown is “paradoxical:” Realtor.com’s chief economist on Miami housing market’s future
    Andian Group's Andres Isaias and seller Mariela Chiriboga along with an aerial view of 7737 Atlantic Way in Altos Del Mar (Getty, Andian Group, Google Maps)
    Oceanfront Miami Beach house in Altos Del Mar sells for $21M
    Oceanfront Miami Beach house in Altos Del Mar sells for $21M
    Lawrence Rolnick with 3240 North Flagler Drive (Rolnick Kramer Sadighi, Google Maps)
    Lawyers sell waterfront West Palm house for $16M
    Lawyers sell waterfront West Palm house for $16M
    Greystone's Stephen Rosenberg with 1501 Southwest 37th Avenue (Greystone, Google Maps, Getty)
    Lurra Capital drops $43M for apartment complex near Coral Gables
    Lurra Capital drops $43M for apartment complex near Coral Gables
    1150 North Ocean Way (Google Maps, Getty)
    Flipper wannabe: Investor buys Palm Beach teardown, relists for millions more
    Flipper wannabe: Investor buys Palm Beach teardown, relists for millions more
    Lennar’s Stuart Miller with rendering of waterfront mega mansion on Star Island (Lennar, Domo Architecture + Design)
    Lennar’s Stuart Miller scores approval for Star Island compound
    Lennar’s Stuart Miller scores approval for Star Island compound
    Rafael Cedeño Camacho and 2608 Biarritz Drive (LinkedIn/Rafael Cedeño Camacho, Nelson Gonzalez, Getty)
    Miami insurance honcho sells Normandy Isle waterfront estate for record $16M
    Miami insurance honcho sells Normandy Isle waterfront estate for record $16M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.