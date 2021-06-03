Open Menu

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union sell waterfront Miami Beach estate for $22M

North Bay Road mansion hit the market in 2019 for nearly $33M

Miami /
Jun.June 03, 2021 04:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union with 5980 North Bay Road. (Getty, Brett Harris Homes)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union with 5980 North Bay Road. (Getty, Brett Harris Homes)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union said goodbye to their Wade County home: They sold their waterfront Miami Beach mansion for $22 million.

It sold for more than $10 million off the original asking price two years ago.

Wade, the retired Miami Heat star player and minority owner of the Utah Jazz; and Union, an actress and author, sold their estate at 5980 North Bay Road to an undisclosed buyer, confirmed listing agent Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman. The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale.

The property had been under contract to the same buyer for months. It hit the market for $32.5 million in 2019. Harris, who also represented the buyer, declined to comment further.

The six-bedroom, 13,800-square-foot mansion includes a wine room, a game room, outdoor basketball court and a home theater. Wade paid about $10.6 million for the house in 2010 and later renovated it. It has 165 feet of bay frontage on a 1-acre lot.

Read more

In May, current Miami Heat player Victor Oladipo paid $7.8 million for a spec mansion in Miami Beach, which marked a record for non-waterfront homes.

Wade and Union are now based in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, the couple lowered the asking price on their Sherman Oaks mansion to $6 million, the same amount they paid for the property in 2019.

Last year, they paid $18 million for a 17,000-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion.

Though Wade sold his Miami Beach mansion, he and Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem Dish own the Aventura pizzeria 800 Degrees.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatehome salesmiami beachmiami heatnorth bay road

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1160 South Ocean Boulevard (Cantor Companies)
    Developer Michael Cantor sells oceanfront Manalapan estate for $28M
    Developer Michael Cantor sells oceanfront Manalapan estate for $28M
    Graziano Sbroggio with 3427 Meridian Avenue (Linkedin, Google Maps)
    Pizza oven included: Graspa Group restaurateur sells waterfront Miami Beach home
    Pizza oven included: Graspa Group restaurateur sells waterfront Miami Beach home
    1601 Southeast 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale (VHT Virtuals 1 for ONE Sotheby's International Realty)
    Former Rinker CEO sells waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale for $7M
    Former Rinker CEO sells waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale for $7M
    David Gibbs and 550 Middle Road, Gulf Stream (Google Maps)
    Yum! Brands CEO buys waterfront Gulf Stream home
    Yum! Brands CEO buys waterfront Gulf Stream home
    Nick Mastroianni II and 19681 Loxahatchee River Road (VHT Studios)
    EB-5 chief Nick Mastroianni buys waterfront home in Jupiter
    EB-5 chief Nick Mastroianni buys waterfront home in Jupiter
    Lynda Carter and the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club (Getty, Four Season)
    “Wonder Woman” Lynda Carter drops $15M on Surf Club Four Seasons condo
    “Wonder Woman” Lynda Carter drops $15M on Surf Club Four Seasons condo
    (Google Maps, Arte Surfside)
    Weekly condo sales flat while sales volume falls in last week of May
    Weekly condo sales flat while sales volume falls in last week of May
    Alexei Rojanets and 393 Center Island Drive, Golden Beach (Google Maps)
    Healthcare CEO buys waterfront teardown in Golden Beach for $8M
    Healthcare CEO buys waterfront teardown in Golden Beach for $8M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.