Tom Brady’s Davis Islands home hits market for $12.5M

News comes amid rumors he and Gisele Bündchen are splitting

National /
Oct.October 23, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
A photo illustration of Tom Brady and 588 Riviera Drive in Tampa, Florida (Getty, Google Maps)

Another celebrity split is shaking up the luxury housing market.

Amid rumors that former Victoria’s Secret supermodel Gisele Bündchen is splitting from NFL quarterback Tom Brady, the couple’s Davis Islands, Fla. home has hit the market for $12.5 million, Realtor.com reported.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ first moved to the Sunshine State in 2020 when he left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He initially rented a Davis Islands home owned by their friend, baseball hall of famer Derek Jeter. Renting the home, adorably nicknamed “St. Jetersberg,” ultimately didn’t offer Brady enough privacy, leading to him moving into the six-bedroom home at 588 Riviera Drive.

It’s unclear if Brady bought or rented the 6,500-square-foot home, but both he and Bündchen’s Instagram accounts featured multiple photos and videos of the couple and their family at the mansion.

The home has a massive primary suite with an adjoining home office and ensuite bathroom overlooking Hillsborough Bay. The primary bedroom and bathroom suite also have 13-foot-high floor-to-ceiling windows.

The home has a wine cellar, elevator and rooftop terrace. The kitchen, which opens into a grand family room, has marble countertops, a Sub-Zero fridge and Wolf appliances.

Outside, it has outdoor living space — a large deck with dining and lounge areas — and a custom pool and spa area that look out onto the bay behind the home.

The property is around the corner from Jeter’s Davis Islands home, which he sold for a Tampa Bay region record of $22.5 million in May 2021.

Stephen Gay of Smith & Associates, who co-listed the “St. Jetersberg” property with Katie Glaser, also helped Brady and Bündchen find the Riviera Drive home.

Brady and Bündchen bought a different Florida home in December 2020. The couple paid $17 million for a waterfront property on the exclusive Indian Creek Island.

Read more

— Victoria Pruitt




