Open Menu

French rapper sells Miami Beach home to Grutman’s restaurant investor

Rapper Booba paid $3.7M for the house six years ago

Miami /
Oct.October 24, 2022 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Booba and Nicholas Smith with 2315 Meridian Avenue

From left: Booba and Nicholas Smith with 2315 Meridian Avenue (Charles Josset, Getty, Instagram)

French rapper Booba sold his Miami Beach home to Komodo investor Nick Smith for $6.1 million, in the latest high-priced non-waterfront home sale in the city.

Booba, whose real name is Elie Yaffa, sold the five-bedroom, five-bathroom house at 2315 Meridian Avenue to Smith, one of hospitality mogul David Grutman’s business partners, property records show. Smith is an investor in two of Grutman’s Brickell restaurants: Komodo and his Japanese steakhouse Gekko, the latter of which is also owned by Bad Bunny.

Smith financed his purchase with a $4.1 million mortgage.

(Charles Josset)

The 4,817-square-foot house, which fronts the Miami Beach golf course, was completed in 2016, the year Yaffa acquired the property for $3.7 million, records show. The home, on a 0.2-acre lot, includes a main suite with a double balcony, a two-car garage, pool and views of the golf course.

Booba, who also created his own label, jewelry line and clothing brands, has sold millions of records over his career, which dates back to the early 1990s, according to published reports.

He listed his Miami Beach home in June for about $6.8 million with Compass agent Mathieu Rochette, according to the listing. Rochette declined to comment. John Sandberg of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

(Charles Josset)

Sandberg said his client bought the Meridian Avenue property at the “right price.” Comparable homes are selling for $1,500 to $1,600 per square foot, while Smith paid about $1,300 per square foot for the house, he said.

Smith recently sold the non-waterfront home at 1745 West 23rd Street on Sunset Island III for just over $5 million to real estate investor and entrepreneur Evan Weiss, records show. Weiss re-listed the property for nearly $5.8 million, and that deal to flip it is now pending.

Even though residential sales have slowed this year, non-waterfront properties in Miami Beach have continued to sell for high prices. Vero Water co-founder David Deshe and his wife, Danielle, recently sold their non-waterfront home on North Bay Road for $8.4 million.

In April, the $12.5 million sale of the Sunset Islands home at 2535 Shelter Avenue set the record for dry sales throughout Miami Beach.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatehome salesmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    David and Danielle Deshe and the home on North Bay Road in Miami Beach (Daniel Petroni, David and Danielle Deshe)
    Vero Water co-founder sells non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $8M
    Vero Water co-founder sells non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $8M
    A photo illustration of Tom Brady and 588 Riviera Drive in Tampa, Florida (Getty, Google Maps)
    Tom Brady’s Davis Islands home hits market for $12.5M
    Tom Brady’s Davis Islands home hits market for $12.5M
    Miami skyline
    South Florida home sales keep falling as price growth slows
    South Florida home sales keep falling as price growth slows
    6800 Fisher Island Drive and Sempra ceo Jeffrey Martin (Sempra, Google Maps, Getty)
    Sempra CEO buys Fisher Island condo for $11M
    Sempra CEO buys Fisher Island condo for $11M
    13th Floor Investments' Arnaud Karsenti and Related's Jorge Pérez with 5445 Collins Avenue (13th Floor Investments, Related Group,Google Maps, Getty)
    Canceled: Related, 13th Floor’s $500M Miami Beach condo buyout falls apart
    Canceled: Related, 13th Floor’s $500M Miami Beach condo buyout falls apart
    Russell Galbut with 1690 Collins Avenue
    Russell Galbut scores approval for Art Deco hotel renovation
    Russell Galbut scores approval for Art Deco hotel renovation
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    “It’s not dead, it’s just different.” South Florida resi slowdown persists
    “It’s not dead, it’s just different.” South Florida resi slowdown persists
    1515 E Lake Drive in Fort Lauderdale with Builders Capital ceo Robert Trent (Google Maps, Builders Capital)
    Builders Capital CEO buys Fort Lauderdale spec mansion for $17M
    Builders Capital CEO buys Fort Lauderdale spec mansion for $17M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.