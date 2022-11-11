Open Menu

“Miami is the last man standing”: Marc Roberts weighs in with Robert Rivani on hospitality

Deep-pocketed transplants flocking to luxurious nightlife and dining venues

Miami /
Nov.November 11, 2022 02:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
  • Katherine Kallergis, Robert Rivani and Marc Roberts

With his exuberant fashion sense and style, imagine Robert Rivani as a Gen Z Mr. Monopoly, the titular character of the popular real estate board game.

His commercial condo buying spree in Miami and Miami Beach this past year is akin to picking up Monopoly properties that can generate the highest income, Rivani told a standing room only crowd at The Real Deal’s South Florida Showcase + Forum on Thursday.

In Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood, the 32-year-old retail real estate investor now owns restaurant spaces at boutique condominiums One Ocean and Marea, and a two-story restaurant building adjacent to the Continuum South Beach condo complex, where New York-based celebrity seafood hotspot Catch recently signed a lease for its first South Florida outpost. Rivani paid a combined $42.7 million for the three properties.

“Anyone who knows South of Fifth, no one is going there to shoot darts and pound beers,” Rivani said. “We are trying to develop a restaurant’s row. You need heavy hitters. You already have Papi Steak and Carbone.”

Rivani, founder and CEO of Miami-based Black Lion Investment Group, is also the restaurant landlord at One Thousand Museum, SLS Brickell and Paraiso Bay Residences in Miami.

Rivani joined Marc Roberts, co-owner of E11even nightclub and co-developer of two E11even-branded residential towers in downtown Miami, on TRD’s hospitality panel, moderated by Katherine Kallergis, at Mana Wynwood in Miami. The duo dropped their insights about restaurant and nightclub real estate in the Magic City and its neighbor across the causeway.

The pandemic-induced migration of hedge fund managers, financial services professionals, tech and cryptocurrency entrepreneurs and ultra-wealthy individuals has transformed Miami into ‘the capitalist capital of the world,” Roberts said.

Open Thursdays through Sundays, E11even averages 6,000 patrons a night, Roberts said. “Our clientele ranges from 21-year-olds to 70-year-olds,” Roberts said. “The brand has resonated with every generation.”

Even with predictions of a looming economic recession and cryptocurrency markets cratering, the luxury hospitality real estate sector in Miami and Miami Beach won’t suffer too much, Roberts said. “Miami is the last man standing,” he said. “If you stick with Miami, you are not going to go wrong. Just don’t leverage yourself.”

Downtown Miami’s Park West neighborhood, the site of his nightclub and two condominium projects, is poised to become the city’s entertainment hub once the Florida Department of Transportation finishes construction of the new I-395 bridge to Miami Beach, Roberts said. Miami Worldcenter, a $4 billion master-planned community of apartments, condominiums, hotels and retail, is also in Park West, Roberts noted. In August, Roberts and his partner Titan Capital sold a nearly half-acre development site in Miami Worldcenter for $30 million.

“With what’s happening in Miami Worldcenter, and you take into account what we are doing, you will have so much entertainment and restaurants in Park West,” Roberts said. “I’m staying in Park West.”

Rivani said he’s not worried about a recession because his restaurant tenants cater to deep-pocketed diners who don’t have a problem paying for $1,000 steak entrees. “For the business I am in and the tenants that I have, a recession doesn’t apply,” Rivani said. “[Their clientele] pay $200,000 for dinners. These are people who want to actually enjoy their lives. I am not too worried about it.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    E11evenHospitalitymiami beachnightclubsPark WestrestaurantsRobert Rivanisouth of fifthTRD South Florida Showcase + Forum

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rishi Kapoor and Alex Witkoff
    “We’re at the teenage years of Miami”: Next gen developers see opportunity
    “We’re at the teenage years of Miami”: Next gen developers see opportunity
    Amir Korangy, Michael Shvo and Jeff Greene
    Michael Shvo and Jeff Greene talk distress, opportunities in office
    Michael Shvo and Jeff Greene talk distress, opportunities in office
    Armani Residences at 18975 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, Jade Signature at 16901 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, Palazzo Della Luna at 6800 Fisher Island Drive in Miami Beach and Estates at Acqualina at 17901 Collins Ave in Sunny Isles Beach (Condo.com)
    Miami-Dade condo sale prices fall in October
    Miami-Dade condo sale prices fall in October
    Black Lion Investment Group's Robert Rivani and the ground-floor restaurant space at Once Ocean Condominium (Black Lion Investment Group; Getty)
    Robert Rivani fattens his South of Fifth restaurant portfolio
    Robert Rivani fattens his South of Fifth restaurant portfolio
    Robins Companies' Scott Robins, Peebles' Donahue Peebles, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and Don Peebles with rendering of 1664 Meridian Avenue (Robins Companies, LinkedIn, City of Miami Beach, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, The Peebles Corporation, 1664 Meridian Ave General Partner LLC)
    Voters defeat Peebles, Sternlicht office projects in Miami Beach
    Voters defeat Peebles, Sternlicht office projects in Miami Beach
    Related Companies' Stephen Ross and the Deauville Beach Resort (Google Maps, Getty)
    Billionaire Ross’ proposal to upzone Deauville site in Miami Beach fails
    Billionaire Ross’ proposal to upzone Deauville site in Miami Beach fails
    Joe and Avi Nakash and the Hotel Breakwater at 940 Ocean Drive (Google Maps, Getty Maps)
    Nakash family hit with $17M judgment tied to South Beach hotel
    Nakash family hit with $17M judgment tied to South Beach hotel
    Speaker Spotlight: Get to know Jeff Greene
    Speaker Spotlight: Get to know Jeff Greene
    Speaker Spotlight: Get to know Jeff Greene
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.