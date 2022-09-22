Open Menu

Robert Rivani’s Black Lion snags One Thousand Museum restaurant space

Los Angeles-based investor building up sizable South Florida portfolio

Miami /
Sep.September 22, 2022 06:00 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Black Lion's Robert Rivani with One Thousand Museum

Black Lion’s Robert Rivani with One Thousand Museum

On the prowl for South Florida retail condo properties, Robert Rivani nabbed prime restaurant space at One Thousand Museum.

Black Lion Investment Group, Rivani’s Los Angeles-based firm, paid $6.4 million for the 6,500-square-foot commercial condo on the ground floor of the luxury condominium at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard.

The seller is an entity managed by Louis Birdman and Gregg Covin, who co-developed One Thousand Museum with Gilberto Bomeny, Kevin Venger and Todd Michael Glaser.

Designed by the late Zaha Hadid, One Thousand Museum is considered one of the more iconic buildings added to the city’s skyline in the 2010s. Crooner Marc Anthony is the latest celebrity to join a star-studded roster of owners at the 62-story tower that includes David and Victoria Beckham, LoanDepot billionaire Anthony Hsieh and actress Selena Ward.

Rivani said he’s been eyeing the space for a while, but the recent ramp-up in luxury condo development activity in downtown Miami convinced him to make an offer.

He noted new projects like Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences Miami and the E11even branded towers are breaking ground. It was an all cash, off-market deal, Rivani said.

Since last year, Black Lion has hunted down several retail condos in Miami and Miami Beach as Rivani seeks to bring in a little Hollywood flair to South Florida’s culinary scene.

“I look at it as acquiring prime properties on a Monopoly board,” he said.

Among the first commercial units Black Lion acquired is an 11,400-square-foot space at the SLS Lux Brickell in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. The firm purchased the retail condo for $13.5 million in May of last year and then leased it to Reggaeton megastar Bad Bunny and Miami hospitality guru David Grutman. The duo recently opened Japanese steakhouse Gekko.

In July, Black Lion sold a waterfront space at the Four Ambassadors Condominiums, also in Brickell, for $13 million. Prior to the sale, Los Angeles supper club Delilah signed a long-term lease to open its third location in the 10,700-square-foot commercial unit.

In April, Black Lion paid $11.5 million for a 12,000-square-foot restaurant building adjacent to The Continuum South Beach condominium in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood.

Rivani’s company has also shelled out a combined $46.8 million to buy the ground-floor commercial condos in Marea, a six-story boutique condominium also in South of Fifth; Wynwood Arcade, a nearly 23,000-square-foot retail and restaurant building in Wynwood; and a 12,300-square-foot restaurant space at the Amara at Paraiso condo tower in Coconut Grove. Black Lion renamed the Wynwood property as Wynwood Jungle.

Rivani also owns a waterfront penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach that he acquired for $7.5 million in May.




     
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    downtown miamiOne Thousand MuseumrestaurantsretailRobert Rivanizaha hadid

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Balzebre Investments' Robert Balzebre with 8710 Southwest 72nd Street
    Winn-Dixie sues landlord over leaky roof at South Miami store
    Winn-Dixie sues landlord over leaky roof at South Miami store
    Mario Carbone and the Palm Island house (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Major Food Group’s Mario Carbone buys Miami Beach home
    Major Food Group’s Mario Carbone buys Miami Beach home
    Electra America's Joe Lubeck with rendering of Southplace City Center (Electra America)
    Electra America JV plans $1B mixed-use redevelopment of Southland Mall
    Electra America JV plans $1B mixed-use redevelopment of Southland Mall
    Starwood’s Barry Sternlicht with 5060 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road
    Starwood checks out of Westlake shopping center for $20M
    Starwood checks out of Westlake shopping center for $20M
    AJP Real Estate’s Alberto Pérez and Thor Equities’ Joseph Sitt with Wynwood Walk and MedSquare Health medical offices ( AJP Real Estate, Thor Equities)
    Lease roundup: AJP, Mas fully lease Kendall medical offices
    Lease roundup: AJP, Mas fully lease Kendall medical offices
    Restoration Hardware’s Gary Friedman, Michael Comras and Apollo's Ben Gray (Getty, Comras Company, LinkedIn)
    “No f*cking around:” Restoration Hardware’s Miami Design District deal implodes
    “No f*cking around:” Restoration Hardware’s Miami Design District deal implodes
    2100 Northwest Miami Court, 2101 Northwest First Avenue and 2127 Northwest First Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)
    Another Wynwood dev site hits market asking above $30M
    Another Wynwood dev site hits market asking above $30M
    LM Restaurants' Lou Maoshakos and an aerial view of 1755 Southeast Third Court in Deerfield Beach (Facebook/LM Restaurants, Google Maps)
    LM Restaurants plans waterfront eatery, hotel in Deerfield Beach
    LM Restaurants plans waterfront eatery, hotel in Deerfield Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.