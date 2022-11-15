Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price fell significantly in the second week of November.

Sales totaled $57.2 million, nearly half of the $107.4 million in sales from the prior week. The average sale price dropped to $556,000 from $650,000 the week earlier.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1 million to $5 million, compared with $1.7 million to $11 million the previous week.

The fall in prices continues a broader trend from October, where metrics for luxury condo sales showed a downturn in the market.

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 221 at 4701 North Meridian Avenue pulled in $5 million. Juan Carlos Pagan with HAUS Realty had the listing.

Palau Sunset Harbour, also in Miami Beach, took second place with a $2.6 million sale. Mendel Fellig with Compass Florida represented the seller for unit 302 at 1201 20th Street, and John Sandberg with Douglas Elliman worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 6th to Nov. 12th:



Most expensive

Ritz-Carlton Residences, 4701 North Meridian Avenue, unit 221 | 942 days on the market | $5M | $1,531 psf | Listing agent: Juan Carlos Pagan with HAUS Realty

Least expensive

Club at Brickell Bay, 1200 Brickell Bay Drive, unit 3901 | 36 days on the market | $1M | $904 psf | Listing agent: Jessica Bechard with Homeland Capital Realty | Buyer’s agent: Yesenia Garcia with Homeland Capital Realty

Most days on market

Ritz-Carlton Residences, 4701 North Meridian Avenue, unit 221 | 942 days on the market | $5M | $1,531 psf | Listing agent: Juan Carlos Pagan with HAUS Realty

Fewest days on market

SLS Lux Brickell Residences | 8 days on the market | $1.4M | $868 psf | Listing agent: Karen Vieira Ferreira with Miami Realty Solution Group | Buyer’s agent: Mariela Feo La Cruz with Realty One Group Evolution.