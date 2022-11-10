Open Menu

Miami-Dade condo sale prices fall in October

Top sales ranged from $1.4M to $11.2M, compared to 1.7M to $19.5M in September

Miami /
Nov.November 10, 2022 10:30 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Armani Residences at 18975 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, Jade Signature at 16901 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, Palazzo Della Luna at 6800 Fisher Island Drive in Miami Beach and Estates at Acqualina at 17901 Collins Ave in Sunny Isles Beach (Condo.com)

Armani Residences at 18975 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, Jade Signature at 16901 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, Palazzo Della Luna at 6800 Fisher Island Drive in Miami Beach and Estates at Acqualina at 17901 Collins Ave in Sunny Isles Beach (Condo.com)

Miami-Dade County’s luxury condo sale prices fell in October, multiple metrics show.

Top condo sales for October totaled $157.2 million, down from September’s $185.3 million. The latest volume was still higher than August’s $145.5 million and July’s 104.5 million.

Multiple Listing Service data from condo.com show October sale prices for the top 45 condos ranged $1.4 million to $11.2 million, compared with September’s $1.7 million to $19.5 million.

Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island in Miami Beach took the top spot last month. Unit 6831 at 6800 Fisher Island Drive pulled in $11.2 million.

Jeff Martin, CEO of Sempra, a San Diego-based Fortune 500 energy company, and his wife, Lisa Bicker, bought the condo from Dr. Diane Walder and her husband Finlay Cumming, records Coldwell Banker agents Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg of the Jills Zeder Group had the listing. Anthony Lauria with Compass Florida represented the buyer.

Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island also took second place last month. Unit 6835 at 6835 Fisher Island Drive pulled in $11 million. Liz Hogan with Compass had the listing, and Judith Zeder with Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

October’s top 45 sales averaged $3.5 million, lower than September’s average of $4.2 million. By comparison, July’s average was $2.6 million, and June’s average was $4.8 million.

The average price per square foot in October came to $1,333, and ranged from $501 per square foot to $3,038 per square foot. In September, the average was $1,449, and $1,260 in August.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 45 sales for October:

Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna, 6800 Fisher Island Drive, unit 6831 | 26 days on the market | $11.2M | $2,942 psf | Listing agent: Jill Eber with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Anthony Lauria with Compass Florida

Least expensive

Brickell Bay Club, 2333 Brickell Avenue, unit 2301/2303 | 46 days on the market | $1.4M | $502 psf | Listing agent: Claudia Damato with The Keyes Company | Buyer’s agent: Jorge Baez Lacayo with Avanti Way Realty LLC

Most days on market

Santa Maria, 1643 Brickell Avenue, unit 3505 | 329 days on the market | $4M | $993 psf | Listing agent: Fabian Dominguez with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alejandro Cure with Miami One Real Estate

Fewest days on market

1 Hotel & Homes | 1 day on the market | $2.6M | $2,628 psf | Listing agent: Tracy Galya with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Tessa Trlaja with Cosmore Florida Corp.

Paraiso Bay, 650 Northeast 32nd Street, unit PH5201 | 1 day on the market | $3.4M | $811 psf | Listing agent: Alejandra Castillo with PMG Residential | Buyer’s agent: Leila Abou Jokh with Related ISG Realty




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aventurabal harbourCondosFisher Islandkey biscaynemiami beachMiami-Dade CountyMonthly Condo SalesSouth Beachsunny isles beachsurfsidew south beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Mayor Levine Cava, Stephen Blumenthal, and Jose Hevia with a rendering of the planned industrial complex outside the Urban Development Boundary (Coral Rock Development, Aligned Real Estate Holdings)
    Mayor Levine Cava vetoes industrial megaproject outside UDB
    Mayor Levine Cava vetoes industrial megaproject outside UDB
    From left: TRD's Amir Korangy, SHVO's Michael Shvo and Jeff Greene
    Michael Shvo and Jeff Greene talk distress, opportunities in office
    Michael Shvo and Jeff Greene talk distress, opportunities in office
    Black Lion Investment Group's Robert Rivani and the ground-floor restaurant space at Once Ocean Condominium (Black Lion Investment Group; Getty)
    Robert Rivani fattens his South of Fifth restaurant portfolio
    Robert Rivani fattens his South of Fifth restaurant portfolio
    From left: Hyatt's Mark Hoplamazian and Gencom's Karim Alibhai along with a rendering of the proposed James L. Knight Center, a three-tower development at 400 Southeast Second Avenue (Getty, Hyatt, Gencom)
    Miami voters approve James L. Knight Center redevelopment
    Miami voters approve James L. Knight Center redevelopment
    Robins Companies' Scott Robins, Peebles' Donahue Peebles, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and Don Peebles with rendering of 1664 Meridian Avenue (Robins Companies, LinkedIn, City of Miami Beach, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, The Peebles Corporation, 1664 Meridian Ave General Partner LLC)
    Voters defeat Peebles, Sternlicht office projects in Miami Beach
    Voters defeat Peebles, Sternlicht office projects in Miami Beach
    Related Companies' Stephen Ross and the Deauville Beach Resort (Google Maps, Getty)
    Billionaire Ross’ proposal to upzone Deauville site in Miami Beach fails
    Billionaire Ross’ proposal to upzone Deauville site in Miami Beach fails
    Gerig Holdings' Craig Wagener with Shoppes of Doral at 10425 Northwest 41st Street (LinkedIn, Marcus & Millichap)
    Investor sells fully leased Doral shopping center
    Investor sells fully leased Doral shopping center
    Joe and Avi Nakash and the Hotel Breakwater at 940 Ocean Drive (Google Maps, Getty Maps)
    Nakash family hit with $17M judgment tied to South Beach hotel
    Nakash family hit with $17M judgment tied to South Beach hotel
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.