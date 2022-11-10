Miami-Dade County’s luxury condo sale prices fell in October, multiple metrics show.

Top condo sales for October totaled $157.2 million, down from September’s $185.3 million. The latest volume was still higher than August’s $145.5 million and July’s 104.5 million.

Multiple Listing Service data from condo.com show October sale prices for the top 45 condos ranged $1.4 million to $11.2 million, compared with September’s $1.7 million to $19.5 million.

Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island in Miami Beach took the top spot last month. Unit 6831 at 6800 Fisher Island Drive pulled in $11.2 million.

Jeff Martin, CEO of Sempra, a San Diego-based Fortune 500 energy company, and his wife, Lisa Bicker, bought the condo from Dr. Diane Walder and her husband Finlay Cumming, records Coldwell Banker agents Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg of the Jills Zeder Group had the listing. Anthony Lauria with Compass Florida represented the buyer.

Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island also took second place last month. Unit 6835 at 6835 Fisher Island Drive pulled in $11 million. Liz Hogan with Compass had the listing, and Judith Zeder with Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

October’s top 45 sales averaged $3.5 million, lower than September’s average of $4.2 million. By comparison, July’s average was $2.6 million, and June’s average was $4.8 million.

The average price per square foot in October came to $1,333, and ranged from $501 per square foot to $3,038 per square foot. In September, the average was $1,449, and $1,260 in August.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 45 sales for October:



Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna, 6800 Fisher Island Drive, unit 6831 | 26 days on the market | $11.2M | $2,942 psf | Listing agent: Jill Eber with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Anthony Lauria with Compass Florida

Least expensive

Brickell Bay Club, 2333 Brickell Avenue, unit 2301/2303 | 46 days on the market | $1.4M | $502 psf | Listing agent: Claudia Damato with The Keyes Company | Buyer’s agent: Jorge Baez Lacayo with Avanti Way Realty LLC

Most days on market

Santa Maria, 1643 Brickell Avenue, unit 3505 | 329 days on the market | $4M | $993 psf | Listing agent: Fabian Dominguez with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alejandro Cure with Miami One Real Estate

Fewest days on market

1 Hotel & Homes | 1 day on the market | $2.6M | $2,628 psf | Listing agent: Tracy Galya with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Tessa Trlaja with Cosmore Florida Corp.

Paraiso Bay, 650 Northeast 32nd Street, unit PH5201 | 1 day on the market | $3.4M | $811 psf | Listing agent: Alejandra Castillo with PMG Residential | Buyer’s agent: Leila Abou Jokh with Related ISG Realty