Open Menu

Car dealer buys condo at Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach

Unit owners in the development include Robert Rivani, Zach and Lauren Witkoff

Miami /
Nov.November 17, 2022 09:45 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Billy Fuccillo Jr. with rendering of Ritz-Carlton Residences (LinkedIn, Ritz-Carlton, Getty)

Billy Fuccillo Jr. with rendering of Ritz-Carlton Residences (LinkedIn, Ritz-Carlton, Getty)

Billy Fuccillo Jr., who inherited his father’s car dealership empire, bought a condo at Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach for $5 million.

Records show Fuccillo bought unit 221 at 4701 North Meridian Avenue from Gresham Group Limited SA, a Panamanian corporation.

Fuccillo is president of Fuccillo Automotive Group. Headquartered in Adams, New York, it is one of the largest privately held car dealership groups in the country, with dealerships in New York and Florida. Fuccillo’s late father, Billy Fuccillo Sr., started the group and was known for his “it’s gonna be huge,” tagline in his commercials. He died last year after suffering a stroke at age 65, WFTV 9 reported.

Juan Carlos Pagan of HAUS Realty had the listing for the condo.

The Gresham Group bought the unit for $3.6 million in 2020, according to property records. The 3,300-square-foot condo has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and one half-bathroom, records show. Unit 221 is a three-story corner unit with double-height ceilings in the living areas, the listing shows.

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach is an eight-story, 111-unit condominium with concierge services provided by the hotel brand. Amenities in the building include a movie theater, spa, art studio, and a marina.

The building has been favored by some of the biggest names in South Florida real estate. Robert Rivani, president of Black Lion Investment Group, bought a unit in the building for $7.5 million in May. Last year, members of the Witkoff family, who lead the development firm Witkoff, bought two units in the building for a combined $10.9 million.

Fuccillo’s purchase was the largest condo sale in Miami-Dade County last week, according to analysis by The Real Deal. Condo prices in the Miami market have taken a dip since the summer, as the market started to cool from its two-year pandemic frenzy.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketCondoshome salesmiami beachRitz-Carlton Residences

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Douglas Elliman’s Jay Parker, Witkoff's Alex Witkoff, Monroe Capital's Ted Koenig and a rendering of the 1901 Collins Avenue (Douglas Elliman, Witkoff, Monroe Capital)
    Elliman to lead sales of Witkoff, Monroe’s Auberge Shore Club project
    Elliman to lead sales of Witkoff, Monroe’s Auberge Shore Club project
    Aria's David Arditi with rendering of 501 Residences (Aria Development Group, Getty)
    Aria JV scores $81M construction loan for downtown Miami condo project
    Aria JV scores $81M construction loan for downtown Miami condo project
    From left: Bel Invest's Maximillian Beltrame, Mast Capital's Camilo Miguel, and PMG's Ryan Shear (Getty; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Life after FTX: What happens to the crypto buyer pool now?
    Life after FTX: What happens to the crypto buyer pool now?
    Miami Beach commissioner David Richardson with 1940 Park Avenue (Google Maps, Getty, David Richardson)
    Miami Beach seeks development partner for Art Deco apartment building
    Miami Beach seeks development partner for Art Deco apartment building
    625 Curtiswood Drive (Google Maps, Getty)
    Tech investor sells non-waterfront Key Biscayne home
    Tech investor sells non-waterfront Key Biscayne home
    Mount Vernon Company's Bruce Percelay and 210 Palmo Way, Palm Beach (Google Maps, Linkedin, Getty)
    Boston real estate chief sells non-waterfront Palm Beach lot for $10M
    Boston real estate chief sells non-waterfront Palm Beach lot for $10M
    124 Brazilian Avenue (Google Maps)
    VC head Robert Burch sells Palm Beach estate for $24M
    VC head Robert Burch sells Palm Beach estate for $24M
    Ritz Carlton Residences Miami Beach at 4701 North Meridan Avenue in Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Ritz-Carlton closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Ritz-Carlton closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.