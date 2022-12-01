A retired aviation chief sold his waterfront Admirals Cove home in Jupiter for $11 million.

Harry “Sonny” Berry and his wife Eileen Berry sold their mansion at 109 Schooner Lane to Michael Coughlin, records show.

Harry is the founder of Berry Aviation, a private aviation company headquartered in San Marcos, Texas. Berry Aviation contracts for private charters and government aviation work. The company made headlines in 2017 for its involvement in a military evacuation in Niger that went awry, CNN reported.

Robert Thomson of Waterfront Properties had the listing, and Brenda Calcavecchia of Illustrated Properties brought the buyer.

The Berrys bought the half acre property for $6.9 million in 2019, records show. Built in 2016, the home spans more than 9,600 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. The property also includes a pool, outdoor kitchen and private dock.

The property is set in a gated yachting community. Admirals Cove includes a Golf Club and a Marina & Yacht Club that residents can join for access to a golf course, spa, restaurant and mega yacht facilities.

Northern Palm Beach County, which includes Admirals Cove, has experienced a boom in recent years. Pandemic migration and record prices in Palm Beach sent buyers northward, driving a price surge in areas like Admirals Cove and Palm Beach Gardens.

Last month, a real estate CEO from New York bought a home in the gated community for $8.5 million.

Billionaire CEO of Atlanta-based FleetCor Technologies Ronald Clarke bought the mansion next door to his waterfront home for $15.7 million in September. Retired insurance titan Leonard Abramson sold his mansion for $7 million in August.