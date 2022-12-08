Open Menu

Altman scores $75M construction loan for Kendall multifamily project

Developer plans a 342-unit mid-rise apartment community

Miami /
Dec.December 08, 2022 03:31 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Alta principals Seth Wise and Joel Altman and rendering of Altra Kendall at 9501 Southwest 137th Avenue (Altman)

Alta principals Seth Wise and Joel Altman and rendering of Altra Kendall at 9501 Southwest 137th Avenue (Altman)

Altman Companies expects to break ground soon on a Kendall multifamily project after securing the land and a $75 million construction loan.

The Fort Lauderdale-based development firm, led by co-CEOs Joel Altman and Seth Wise, paid $14.3 million for a nearly 12-acre vacant tract at 9501 Southwest 137th Avenue, according to Vizzda and records. TD Bank provided the financing for the planned Altra Kendall, a mid-rise apartment community with 342 units Altman plans to build on the site.

The seller, Baptist Hospital of Miami, purchased the property for $2.5 million in 1997, records show. Baptist also plans to develop a medical office building on 3 acres adjacent to Altra Kendall.

Altra Kendall will be a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, according to a press release. In addition to traditional amenities, the project will have a virtual game room, a spa wellness treatment room and dry cleaning pickup stations. Altman will begin construction immediately and has a targeted completion date of 2024, the release states. The site plan shows six mid-rise apartment buildings.

The developer and Baptist have been under contract for the site since last year. Miami-Dade County recently approved a rezoning and special exception of the property to allow residential development.

Founded in 1968, Altman has developed, acquired and managed more than 27,000 multifamily units in Florida, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, and North Carolina, the release states.

In October, the Davie Town Council approved a site plan for a 286-unit multifamily complex that Altman wants to build on 4.1 acres in downtown Davie. The four-story Altis Davie would also have 1,450 square feet of commercial space.

Altman also submitted plans in April to Miami-Dade County that shows a 366-unit apartment complex and a shopping center anchored by a grocery store on nearly 15 acres near Homestead that are owned by Baptist. Called Altis Palms, the project would span six buildings, each six stories.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Altman Companiesconstruction loansfinancingkendallMiami-Dade CountymultifamilySouth Florida Multifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Moishe Mana with Mana Wynwood (Getty, Google Maps)
    Moishe Mana scores $275M credit line for Wynwood portfolio
    Moishe Mana scores $275M credit line for Wynwood portfolio
    From left: Kimber's Leslie Edelman and developer Jules Trump along with a rendering of the Estates at Acqualina (Getty, Trump Group, Facebook/USA Shooting)
    Kimber gunmaker buys Estates at Acqualina condo for $21M
    Kimber gunmaker buys Estates at Acqualina condo for $21M
    Mainstreet Capital Partners' Paul Kilgallon with rendering of 30-story rental tower in Flagler Village (Mainstreet Capital Partners, Getty)
    Mainstreet wins approval for 30-story rental tower in Flagler Village
    Mainstreet wins approval for 30-story rental tower in Flagler Village
    Z Capital’s James Zenni Jr. with Carillon Miami Wellness Resort at 6801 Collins Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Eleventh Circuit Court)
    Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
    Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
    A photo illustration of Moinian Group’s Joseph Moinian along with a rendering of Bezel Miami at 650 Northeast Second Avenue (Getty, Moinian Group)
    Moinian nabs $185M refi for Miami Worldcenter apartment tower
    Moinian nabs $185M refi for Miami Worldcenter apartment tower
    From left: BH Group’s Isaac Toledano and Prologis' Hamid Moghadam (Getty, BH Group, Prologis, McDowell Housing Partners)
    Miami-Dade dev flurry: BH eyes Ojus rentals, Prologis bets on Beacon Lakes expansion
    Miami-Dade dev flurry: BH eyes Ojus rentals, Prologis bets on Beacon Lakes expansion
    Abraham “Abie” Hidary and Eddie Hidary and Hidrock's David Huke with a rendering of the project planned for 1700 Northeast 164th Street (LinkedIn, RevereCRE)
    Hidrock, Grupo Portland plan 400-unit rental tower in North Miami Beach
    Hidrock, Grupo Portland plan 400-unit rental tower in North Miami Beach
    Fisher island, Continuum South Tower, Estates at Acqualina and rendering of Ritz-Carlton Residences (Google Maps, Ritz-Carlton)
    Miami-Dade condo sale prices continue to dip in November
    Miami-Dade condo sale prices continue to dip in November
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.