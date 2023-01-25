UPDATED, Jan. 25, 6 p.m.: The luxury condo that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are renting in Surfside has a new owner.

Developer Alex Sapir’s Sapir Corp. and Giovanni Fasciano sold the nearly 7,000-square-foot unit at Arte for $17 million, or about $2,400 per square foot, according to the agents involved in the deal. Trump and Kushner have been living at oceanfront Arte, at 8955 Collins Avenue, for about two years.

The two-story, six-bedroom unit with an additional 1,500 square feet of outdoor space marks the last developer condo in the 12-story, 16-unit building. It hit the market with Douglas Elliman’s Dina Goldentayer and Miltiadis Kastanis in December for $18.8 million.

Ohad Fisherman of Societe Real Estate represented the buyer in the all-cash deal, he said. The agents all declined to comment on the buyer. The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale.

Kastanis, who was part of the developer’s sales team, said the unit is one of two beach villas with direct access to the spa and the beach via its own staircase. The unit includes two gourmet kitchens — one on each floor — and wraparound terraces.

Arte sold out for $225 million, according to the developer. Sapir said that he expected this would be the last unit to sell because it was rented out, and buyers are generally looking for condos they can move into immediately. Sapir hinted that he could develop more Arte condo buildings in South Florida. He also owns a site in Miami’s Edgewater, near the Arts & Entertainment District, that he plans to develop.

Fisherman said Trump and Kushner will remain tenants until the waterfront mansion they are renovating in Indian Creek Village is completed, and the buyer plans to use the unit as a second home. The buyer considered purchasing at nearby Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club or Fendi Chateau Residences, both in Surfside, or in Bal Harbour.

Arte’s developer, Sapir, has ties to the Trump family: His father, the late Tamir Sapir, and Bayrock partnered with the Trump Organization on Trump Soho.

Architect Antonio Citterio worked with Miami-based Kobi Karp Architecture and Interior Design to design the building, which was completed in 2020. In December, a hidden crypto buyer sold a penthouse at Arte for $18 million, $4.5 million less than what the seller paid for the unit a year earlier.

After working in former President Donald Trump’s administration, Trump’s daughter and son-in-law moved to Surfside.

The couple also paid $24 million in 2021 for a waterfront mansion at 36 Indian Creek Island Road that they are gut-renovating, The Real Deal previously reported. The six-bedroom, 8,510-square-foot estate was built in 1994 and was previously owned by the Meruelo family. In October, a contractor filed a notice of commencement to install a solar panel system on the roof, records show.