Super broker Lawrence Moens sells Palm Beach estate to Tommy Hilfiger for $37M

Moens bought the historic home, built in 1927, in 2021 for $17.9M

Miami /
Jan.January 26, 2023 05:01 PM
By Kate Hinsche
930 South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach with Tommy

930 South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach with Tommy Hilfiger (Google Maps, Getty)

Lawrence Moens, the undisputed top agent of Palm Beach, sold his historic estate on the island for $36.9 million to designer Tommy Hilfiger.

Records show M & M Palm Beach Property Investors LLC, a Florida entity tied to Moens, sold the home at 930 South Ocean Boulevard to TCM1 LLC, a Connecticut entity managed by designer Hilfiger. The Palm Beach Daily News reported the property as Moens’ personal home.

Moens is the mysterious Palm Beach broker who has handled some of the biggest sales in recent years, including billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison’s $173 million purchase of a 16-acre ocean-to-lake Manalapan estate from fellow tech billionaire Jim Clark.

An analysis by The Real Deal estimates Moen’s deal volume near $1 billion since the start of 2021. He doubled his money on the sale to Hilfiger in just under two years, although it is unclear if he completed any renovations.

Hilfiger is the founder of his eponymous fashion line and has an estimated net worth of $450 million, according to published reports.

Moens bought the home on 0.4 acres for $17.9 million in March 2021, records show. The 6,500-square-foot house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and one half-bathroom, according to records. The historically designated estate was built in 1927 by noted Palm Beach architect Maurice Fatio, who lived in it with his wife, novelist and socialite Eleanor Chase Fatio, according to the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach.

Hilfiger’s latest purchase marks at least his sixth deal in South Florida in the last two years. He is a prolific investor in the region’s luxury real estate, particularly in Palm Beach.

In June, the designer flipped a Palm Beach home to Fox News host Bret Baier for $12 million. Hilfiger and his wife, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, bought an oceanfront Palm Beach mansion for $46 million in July 2021, shortly after buying a waterfront home in Palm Beach for $21 million.

Only a few weeks prior to that, the couple sold an oceanfront Golden Beach mansion to multifamily investor Grant Cardone for $28 million.

Moens’ sale to Hilfger signals strength in pricing, despite a cooling South Florida market, where sales volume has plunged in recent months.




