Fox News host and political correspondent Bret Baier bought a Palm Beach home from fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, for $12 million.

The Hilfigers, through Villa Deniz LLC, sold their non-waterfront home at 244 Fairview Road to William Bret Baier and his wife, Amy Baier, according to property records. The Hilfigers flipped the three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom house for $12 million, $3 million — or 33 percent — more than they paid for the property one year ago.

The 4,970-square-foot house, completed last year on a 0.3-acre lot, includes a gourmet kitchen, private garden with loggias, and a pool, according to an older listing for the property.

Single-family homes in Palm Beach have become a rare commodity. Just 55 houses are on the market in the tony town – excluding deals that are pending or contingent – according to Realtor.com. Home prices have risen dramatically in the last two years as a result of high demand and limited inventory.

Bret Baier hosts “Special Report with Bret Baier” on Fox News, and is also the network’s chief political correspondent. Baier’s new home is about 7 miles north of his colleague Sean Hannity’s Palm Beach townhouse. Last year, Hannity, who is also a Fox News host, paid $5.3 million for the oceanfront property.

The Hilfigers are no strangers to South Florida real estate. In May, they paid $21 million for the waterfront home at 313 Dunbar Road in Palm Beach. Months later, they sold their Golden Beach mansion to Grant Cardone for $24 million.

In 2018, they sold a Palm Beach estate for $35 million.

In late 2019, Hilfiger and Dogus Group sold the Raleigh Hotel in Miami Beach to a partnership led by New York developer Michael Shvo for $103 million.