Continuum South Beach led the (much needed) charge for last week’s priciest condo sale.

Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny had the listing for unit 1206 in the south tower at 100 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach. After spending 95 days on the market, Matthew Wilkens with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer for the $10.3 million, $4,087-per-square-foot deal.

While last week’s top sale is significantly less than the $17 million Arte Surfside deal the week prior, overall numbers for last week showed signs of life after nearly all sale metrics cooled in recent months, following the summer’s red-hot market.

Last week’s total sales amounted to $112.5 million, a sharp jump from the $73 million in total sales the week prior. The average sale price likewise rose from $785,000 to $907,000, but average price per square foot fell from $559 to $543. Average time on the market lengthened from 83 days to 87, according to MLS data from condo.com. Prices for the top 10 sales last week ranged from $2.8 million to $10.3 million. The week prior, prices ranged from $1.3 million to $17 million.

The total number of condos that traded also increased, from 93 to 124.

Pablo Alfaro with Douglas Elliman had the listing for last week’s second priciest sale: unit 801 at Murano at Portofino at 1000 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach. Ekaterina Sizenova with Big International Realty represented the buyer for the $8.3 million, $2,452-per-square-foot sale, after the condo spent 128 days on the market.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 29th to Feb. 4th:

Most expensive

Continuum South Tower, 100 South Pointe Drive, unit 1206 | 95 days on the market | $10.3M | $4,087 psf | Listing agents: Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny, both with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Matthew Wilkens with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Least expensive

Lake Tower Condo, 765 Crandon Boulevard, unit 505 | 199 days on the market | $2.8M | $1,056 psf | Listing agent: Paula Barreto Brook with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty | Buyer’s agent: Ingo Viehweg with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty

Most days on market

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 4601 | 387 days on the market | $6.5M | $1,479 psf | Listing agents: Diane Lieberman with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Wendy Cohen with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Fewest days on market

Rise Condo, 88 Southwest Seventh Street, unit PH4204 | 17 days on the market | $6.4M | $1,775 psf | Listing agent: Allison Ortiz with Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate | Buyer’s agent: Banna Fakhoury with One Sotheby’s International Realty