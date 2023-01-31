Once again, Arte Surfside topped the charts last week in Miami-Dade County, and proved to be a bright spot in a sagging market.

Dina Goldentayer and Miltiadis Kastanis, both with Douglas Elliman, had the listing for unit 201 at 8955 Collins Avenue in Surfside. Ohad Fisherman with Societe Real Estate represented the buyer in the $17 million deal.

It’s the second time the Surfside condo tower topped the weekly condo sales chart in as many months. In late December, a penthouse that was originally purchased with crypto sold for $18 million, at a loss, and also took first place.

Last week’s top sale also furthers the trend of the top one or two sales beating the remainder of the top 10 by a wide margin. The second place sale last week, unit 1802 at Residences by Armani/Casa, at 18975 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, notched $4.1 million. Mariana Niro with Douglas Elliman had the listing, and Flavia Caltabiano with Compass Florida worked with the buyer.

The week prior, a closing at Palazzo Della Luna notched $15.5 million in the top sale, dropping to the second place sale of $7 million. The week before that, Grove at Grand Bay and One Thousand Museum each tied for the top spot with a $7.6 million sale, with the rest of the top 10 sales dropping to $3 million and below.

In addition to the top 10 sales, the broader condo market is showing cracks: Total sales price, average sale price, and price per square foot all slid last week.

Prices for the top 10 sales last week ranged from $1.3 million to $17 million.

The week prior they ranged from $2.4 million to $15.5 million. Ninety-three condos traded last week, after spending an average of 83 days on the market, according to condo.com. Total sales clocked in at $73 million, with an average sale price of $785,288, or $559 per square foot.

The week prior, 94 condos sold for an average sale price $990,646, or $593 per square foot, after spending 69 days on the market. Sales totaled $93 million.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 22nd to Jan. 28th:

Most expensive

Arte Surfside, 8955 Collins Avenue, unit 201 | 671 days on the market | $17M | $2,437 psf | Listing agents: Dina Goldentayer and Miltiadis Kastanis, both with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Ohad Fisherman with Societe Real Estate

Least expensive

Sereno, 10201 East Bay Harbor Drive, unit 306 | 4 days on the market | $1.3M | $1,218 psf | Listing agent: Batsheva Rivkin with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Batsheva Rivkin with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Most days on market

Arte Surfside, 8955 Collins Avenue, unit 201 | 671 days on the market | $17M | $2,437 psf | Listing agents: Dina Goldentayer and Miltiadis Kastanis, both with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Ohad Fisherman with Societe Real Estate

Fewest days on market

Ocean One Condo, 19333 Collins Avenue, unit 1207 | 1 day on the market | $1.6M | $930 psf | Listing agent: Joanna Jimenez with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Adriana Faerman with Compass Florida