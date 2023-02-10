Kodak Black with 1511-1547 Hammondville Rd in Pompano Beach (Getty)

Rapper Kodak Black is jumping into commercial real estate investment with a purchase in Pompano Beach, The Real Deal has learned.

The controversial rapper, who has appeared on the Billboard 100, bought the property at 1511-1547 Hammondville Road in Pompano Beach. Records show Dina & Eman Inc. sold the 0.7-acre assemblage, which is just west of North Andrews Avenue.

The site includes a nearly 3,800-square-foot building and a 4,900-square-foot building. Both are single-story commercial buildings constructed in the late 1950s.

Kodak Black, whose legal name is ​​Bill Kahan Kapri, is considering renovating one and could tear down the other and build a new retail building, according to Apex Capital Realty’s Danilo Aquino, who represented the seller in the deal.

Kaila Maman of Beachfront Realty, who represented Kodak Black, said via text that her client will transform the property into a “luxurious retail space” with a restaurant. He paid $1.8 million for the assemblage.

Kodak Black grew up in the nearby affordable housing complex Golden Acres in Pompano Beach.

“He has a lot of ties to that community,” Aquino said.

His past controversies include a lengthy criminal record, with charges of sexual battery and assault, house arrest violations and drug possession charges.

Investors and developers have flocked to Pompano Beach, just north of Fort Lauderdale.

John Ghattas, owner of two Fort Lauderdale-based companies that specialize in off-road automobile custom jobs, paid $10.7 million for a recently completed warehouse at 2151 Hammondville Road in Pompano Beach, according to a deed recorded this week.

In December, Topgolf paid $14.7 million for an 11-acre Pompano Beach development site, which could mark the driving range chain’s first venue in Broward County. That same month, the Broward Partnership for the Homeless won approval to develop as many as 138 income-restricted apartments behind a homeless assistance center in an industrial part of Pompano Beach, at 1700 Blount Road.

Farther east along the ocean, developers that include Related Group and Fortune International Group are working on luxury condo projects.