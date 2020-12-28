Open Menu

Gal Gadot picks up beachfront penthouse in Malibu

“Wonder Woman” star paid $5M for two-bedroom condo

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 28, 2020 04:50 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gal Gadot and her Malibu penthouse (Getty, Chris Cortazzo)

Gal Gadot and her Malibu penthouse (Getty, Chris Cortazzo)

It’s a big month for Gal Gadot — and not just because of the debut of “Wonder Woman 1984.”

The actress, whose latest in the “Wonder Woman” series was released Christmas Day, dished out $5 million for a penthouse along Malibu’s waterfront, according to Variety.

Ocean views abound in the 2,000-square-foot pad: The unit features a floor-to-ceiling wall that rolls away for access to a large, seafront balcony. There’s also a dramatic skylight.

Read more

The seller was Thai philanthropist and onetime Miss Universe winner Bui Simon. She purchased the condo for $850,000 in 1994, just six years after receiving the crown.

The unit has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, granite kitchen counters and custom cabinets, a soaking tub and two parking spots. The deal works out to $2,500 per square foot.

Gadot and her husband Yaron Varson, a real estate developer in Tel Aviv, also have homes in Israel and Hollywood Hills; they picked up the latter four years ago for $5.6 million.

Simon is also married to a developer, billionaire Herbert Simon, and she has homes in Carbon Beach, Montecito and Pacific Palisades.

[Variety] — Danielle Balbi

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateMalibuResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
From left: 292 Hicks Street and 1 Clinton Street in Brooklyn (Photos via StreetEasy and 1 Clinton BK)

$59M in luxury deals inked in Brooklyn last week

$59M in luxury deals inked in Brooklyn last week
Meghan Trainor and her Encino Mansion (Photos via Getty; Savills)

Meghan Trainor picks up Encino mansion from TMG Fresh

Meghan Trainor picks up Encino mansion from TMG Fresh
There was a 31 percent decline in contracts signed for properties above $4 million compared to last year. (iStock)

“A garbage year”: The state of Manhattan’s luxury resi market in 2020

“A garbage year”: The state of Manhattan’s luxury resi market in 2020
Michael Jackson’s “Neverland Ranch” has found a buyer: Billionaire investor Ron Burkle (Getty, Redfin)

Ron Burkle buys Michael Jackson’s “Neverland Ranch” for $22M

Ron Burkle buys Michael Jackson’s “Neverland Ranch” for $22M
Scott Durkin, president and COO of Douglas Elliman; Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens

The Covid churn: Inside resi brokerages’ recruiting games

The Covid churn: Inside resi brokerages’ recruiting games
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.