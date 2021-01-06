Open Menu

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee list Fisher Island condo for $18M

Wozniacki and Lee bought the condo for $13.5M in 2018

Miami /
Jan.January 06, 2021 05:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee and Palazzo Del Sol, Fisher Island (Photos via Getty; The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Lifestyle Production Group)

Game, set, match.

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, former NBA player David Lee, are looking to sell their Fisher Island condo.

The couple listed their unit at Palazzo Del Sol for $17.5 million after buying it for $13.5 million in 2018. Wozniacki and Lee bought the unit from the developer.

The waterfront condo totals 8,430 square feet and has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

The condo is asking about $2,396 per square foot, up from the $1,848 per square foot that they paid. Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker are representing Wozniacki and Lee, according to a release.

Palazzo Del Sol was completed in 2016 and was the first condo building to be built on Fisher Island since 2007. The 10-story building, designed by Kobi Karp, has 47 units and six cabanas. At the end of 2020, the president of an aviation parts company bought a condo at the sister building, Palazzo Della Luna, for $16 million.

Wozniacki retired from professional tennis early last year after a 15-year career with 30 titles, including an Australian Open win. According to the Women’s Tennis Association, she’s currently fifth in all-time career earnings of more than $35 million.

Lee announced his retirement from the NBA in 2017. Lee, who played at the University of Florida, won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015. In 2019, Lee sold an unfinished condo at Sierra Towers in West Hollywood for $11 million, after buying the three-unit property for $13.5 million in 2017.

Fisher Island is the richest ZIP code in the country, and the recent sales definitely reflect that.

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll recently sold a four-bedroom condo that once belonged to Oprah Winfrey for $20 million, and the owner of luxury furniture and staging company Artefacto sold a condo for $6.8 million.




