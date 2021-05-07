Open Menu

Anthony Davis buys Bel Air mansion with b-ball court

Lakers star sold Westlake Village spread for loss in January

Los Angeles /
May.May 07, 2021 11:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Anthony Davis and 2100 Stratford Circle, Los Angeles (Getty, Google Maps)

Anthony Davis and Stratford Circle mansion, Los Angeles (Getty, Google Maps)

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis bought a recently renovated Bel Air mansion, complete with full-sized basketball court and Olympic-sized pool, The Real Deal has learned.

Records did not reveal the price of the home, but sources told TRD he paid around $32 million.

The off-market deal closed last month, with Davis securing a $20.1 million, 30-year mortgage for the home, according to property records.

The villa-style mansion at 2100 Stratford Circle is 16,700 square feet, with eight bedrooms and eight full bathrooms on 3.5 acres, according to a listing. It also includes a 35-foot-high glass dome ceiling for the 6-foot-10-inch power forward/center.

Davis, who helped lead the Lakers to a championship in October, inked a five-year, $190 million contract with the team in December. But the star player hasn’t been completely swimming in success.

He sold his 16,000-square-foot mansion in Westlake Village in January for $6.6 million, well below the $7.5 million he paid for it in 2018.

The new home in a gated community has an outdoor basketball court, a tennis court and the 120-foot pool.

Records show the previous owner was entrepreneur and real estate developer Ted Foxman. He paid $16 million for the home in 2016, and hired L.A.-based interior designer Lonni Paul for the renovations. The work took two years, according to a 2020 article in Elle Decor.

Davis isn’t the only Lakers star to make major real estate moves in L.A. Teammate and superstar LeBron James listed his Brentwood mansion for $20.5 million recently, after paying $36.75 million for a Beverly Hills estate in the fall, just before the team captured its title.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bel AirCelebrity Real EstateLA luxury real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
Tommy Hilfiger and Grant Cardone with 605 Ocean Boulevard (Getty)
Tommy Hilfiger selling waterfront South Florida mansion to Grant Cardone for $28M: sources
Tommy Hilfiger selling waterfront South Florida mansion to Grant Cardone for $28M: sources
Phil Spector and 1700 Grand View Drive (Getty, Redfin)
Phil Spector’s infamous Alhambra mansion sells
Phil Spector’s infamous Alhambra mansion sells
Tomo Kipp, LeBron James, Jeff Conry and the Crystal View Court Mansion. (Getty, iAero, Compass)
Former Coconut Grove mansion of LeBron James sells for $13M
Former Coconut Grove mansion of LeBron James sells for $13M
Gloria Gaynor (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
Gloria Gaynor lists longtime suburban NJ home
Gloria Gaynor lists longtime suburban NJ home
Major Food Group's Jeffrey Zalaznick and Mike Piazza with the Miami Beach mansion (Getty, The Jills – Photography by Luxhunters)
Hall of Famer Mike Piazza sells waterfront Miami Beach mansion to Major Food Group partner
Hall of Famer Mike Piazza sells waterfront Miami Beach mansion to Major Food Group partner
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.