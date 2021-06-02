Open Menu

“Wonder Woman” Lynda Carter drops $15M on Surf Club Four Seasons condo

Unit traded for 72% more than previous sale in 2017

Miami /
Jun.June 05, 2021 09:00 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lynda Carter and the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club (Getty, Four Season)

Lynda Carter and the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club (Getty, Four Season)

“Wonder Woman” actress Lynda Carter has a new closet for her cape.

Carter paid $15 million for a condo at the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club, property records show. David Hamamoto, who heads the special purpose acquisition company DiamondPeak Holdings, and his wife Martha Hamamoto sold the 3,844-square-foot unit at 9001 Collins Avenue in Surfside.

Unit 903 in the south tower of the two-building luxury development has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and one-half bathroom.

The Hamamotos paid $8.7 million for the Surfside condo in 2017, which means they sold it for 72 percent more than their purchase price about four years ago.

Douglas Elliman’s Pablo Alfaro represented Carter in the off-market deal. Ximena Penuela and Charlotte Maietto of Fort Realty represented the sellers.

Carter, who played Wonder Woman on television from 1975 to 1979, purchased the Surf Club condo via a trust in her name. The Phoenix native was also crowned Miss World USA in 1972. Her second husband, Robert Altman, died earlier this year.

Hamamoto’s DiamondPeak blank check company merged with electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp. last year. He previously led what was then called Colony NorthStar, NorthStar Asset Management and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp.

Read more

The Surf Club has benefitted from the recent surge in luxury condo sales in South Florida. In March, music producer Tommy Mottola, and his wife, Mexican singer and actress Thalía, flipped their unit for $10.4 million, $2.4 million more than their purchase price less than a year ago.

The oceanfront development, built by Fort Partners, was designed by New York architect Richard Meier along with Miami-based architect Kobi Karp and features 150 condos, a 72-room Four Seasons hotel, and a Thomas Keller restaurant. Le Sirenuse Restaurant & Champagne Bar at The Surf Club closed last year as a result of the pandemic.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateSurf Club Four Seasonssurfside

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    André Balazs and 158 Mercer Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Developer picks up André Balazs’ Soho condo
    Developer picks up André Balazs’ Soho condo
    Muddy Waters and 4339 S Lake Park Ave, Chicago (Getty, Google Maps)
    Muddy Waters mojo may get his Chicago home landmarked
    Muddy Waters mojo may get his Chicago home landmarked
    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and their Miami Beach property. (Getty, Corcoran)
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are renting a Miami Beach mansion
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are renting a Miami Beach mansion
    Zac Efron and 2173 W. Live Oak Drive (Getty, Realtor)
    Zac Efron sells in Los Feliz after big buy in Australia
    Zac Efron sells in Los Feliz after big buy in Australia
    Penthouse anyone?: Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee upgrade at Palazzo Del Sol
    Penthouse anyone?: Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee upgrade at Palazzo Del Sol
    Penthouse anyone?: Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee upgrade at Palazzo Del Sol
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.