Open Menu

Michael B. Jordan lists Encino mansion for $13M

Home sits on about a half acre in the wealthy Royal Estates neighborhood

Los Angeles Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 14, 2023 05:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Michael B. Jordan and 4565 Encino Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)

Michael B. Jordan and 4565 Encino Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)

Michael B. Jordan, star of “Creed” and “Black Panther,” is looking to sell his Los Angeles mansion for almost $13 million.

Andrew Mortaza and Bryan Castaneda of The Agency are the listing agents for the 12,300-square-foot home at 4565 Encino Avenue in Encino, the Wall Street Journal reported. Located in the wealthy Royal Estates neighborhood, the eight-bedroom home is asking $12.995 million.

Jordan, who is set to appear in “Creed III,” — which he also directed — later this year, bought the home for $12.51 million in May 2022. He spent an additional half million dollars on upgrades to the property’s security and air conditioning systems

The mansion sits on about half an acre on the corner of Encino and White Oak avenues. The main house has a large kitchen with double range, two counter islands and walk-in pantry, large family room and four ensuite guest bedrooms. The primary suite has large walk-in closets and two ensuite bathrooms. There’s a home office, multiple laundry rooms and a smart-home technology system.

Read more

Other features of the home include a sound-proof home theater with a concession stand, a glass-encased wine closet, a gym/salon, dipping spa and an elevator. There is also a large motor court and two-car garage.

Outside, the back patio has a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen with island seating, cabana, massage room and two-story guesthouse.

Mortaza said he didn’t know why Jordan was selling the home, but it’s not the only home he owns, or is selling, in the area. He bought a Sherman Oaks home for $1.7 million in 2015 that he still owns and recently sold the Hollywood Hills home he bought for $7 million in 2019.

Jordan’s “Creed” co-star Sylvester Stallone is also trying to sell his Los Angeles home. His 10,500-square-foot Hidden Hills home is asking $22.5 million.

— Victoria Pruitt




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateEncinoLuxury Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Roberta and Chris Hanley with 8198 Uphill Road (Getty, Google Maps)
    See it to believe it: Joshua Tree’s “Invisible House” hits the market
    See it to believe it: Joshua Tree’s “Invisible House” hits the market
    Brooks and Falotico's Louise Brooks with 11 Harbor Bluff Lane
    Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million
    Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million
    Bernie Madoff, 133 East 64th Street in Lenox Hill (Google Maps, Getty)
    Bernie Madoff’s Upper East Side penthouse pulled off market
    Bernie Madoff’s Upper East Side penthouse pulled off market
    Kate Upton and Justin Verlander with 301 East 80th Street
    Justin Verlander, Kate Upton in contract for Beckford Tower penthouse
    Justin Verlander, Kate Upton in contract for Beckford Tower penthouse
    Hugh Jackman with 20 Hedges Banks Drive (Getty, Susan Breitenbach)
    Hugh Jackman hoping to command huge rent in East Hampton
    Hugh Jackman hoping to command huge rent in East Hampton
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.