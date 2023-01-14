Michael B. Jordan lists Encino mansion for $13M

Michael B. Jordan, star of “Creed” and “Black Panther,” is looking to sell his Los Angeles mansion for almost $13 million.

Andrew Mortaza and Bryan Castaneda of The Agency are the listing agents for the 12,300-square-foot home at 4565 Encino Avenue in Encino, the Wall Street Journal reported. Located in the wealthy Royal Estates neighborhood, the eight-bedroom home is asking $12.995 million.

Jordan, who is set to appear in “Creed III,” — which he also directed — later this year, bought the home for $12.51 million in May 2022. He spent an additional half million dollars on upgrades to the property’s security and air conditioning systems

The mansion sits on about half an acre on the corner of Encino and White Oak avenues. The main house has a large kitchen with double range, two counter islands and walk-in pantry, large family room and four ensuite guest bedrooms. The primary suite has large walk-in closets and two ensuite bathrooms. There’s a home office, multiple laundry rooms and a smart-home technology system.

Other features of the home include a sound-proof home theater with a concession stand, a glass-encased wine closet, a gym/salon, dipping spa and an elevator. There is also a large motor court and two-car garage.

Outside, the back patio has a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen with island seating, cabana, massage room and two-story guesthouse.

Mortaza said he didn’t know why Jordan was selling the home, but it’s not the only home he owns, or is selling, in the area. He bought a Sherman Oaks home for $1.7 million in 2015 that he still owns and recently sold the Hollywood Hills home he bought for $7 million in 2019.

Jordan’s “Creed” co-star Sylvester Stallone is also trying to sell his Los Angeles home. His 10,500-square-foot Hidden Hills home is asking $22.5 million.

— Victoria Pruitt