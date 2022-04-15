Electronic music DJ and producer Zedd has re-listed his 11,000-square-foot home in Beverly Crest for $23 million, down from its original price of $26.5 million last summer.

The Russian-German star, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, listed the five bedroom, nine-bath home at 3000 Benedict Canyon Drive, Dirt.com reported.

The markdown comes six months after the 32-year-old musician bought a 15,000-square-foot mansion across the Santa Monica Mountains in Encino for $15.2 million.

The Grammy Award-winning musician bought the Beverly Hills Post Office estate in 2016 for $16 million, shortly after it was built. The two-story hilltop home atop a promontory overlooking Benedict Canyon sits beyond a gate at the end of a private cul-de-sac below Mulholland Drive.

The glass-walled home features an open floor plan with sweeping mountain and ocean views.

The atrium has a fountain at the foot of a staircase leading into a living room with a fireplace and soaring ceilings. An eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances connects to a brick-walled dining room topped by a wood-plank ceiling.

A master suite spans the entire second floor, with a brick fireplace and two walk-in closets. Amenities include a soundproof movie theater, billiard room and an indoor-outdoor gym.

The grounds include a large glade, infinity-edge pool and spa, and a four-car garage.

The listing is held by Emma Hernan and Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group.

Zedd, who was born in Russia and grew up in Germany, is known for albums such as “True Colors” and “Clarity.” He’s ranked among the richest DJs in the world, worth an estimated $45 million.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew