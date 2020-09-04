Open Menu

James Cameron lists longtime Malibu haunt for $25M

4-acre compound has two homes — one with a decked out theater

Sep.September 04, 2020 12:20 PM
By TRD Staff
James Cameron and the property (Credit: Mike Pont/FilmMagic via Getty Images, and The Altman Brothers)
James Cameron and the property (Credit: Mike Pont/FilmMagic via Getty Images, and The Altman Brothers)

James Cameron is ready to move on from the sprawling Malibu compound he spent decades assembling.

The filmmaker has listed his four-acre estate for $25 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. Two Spanish-style homes totalling 16,000 square feet sit on the property.

Cameron first purchased an 8,300-square-foot, six-bedroom home in the years following the release of “The Terminator” and “Aliens” in the late 1980s. In 2003, he added the 7,700-square-foot home next door owned by late actor George C. Scott.

Together, the properties have 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and share a sports court, gym, lounge and guard house. Each home has a pool and a spa. And unsurprisingly, one of the houses has a decked-out home theater.

Douglas Elliman’s Josh and Matthew Altman have the listing.

The 66-year-old director and undersea explorer owns around 27 acres elsewhere in Malibu, left over from a series of ranchland purchases following the success of “Titanic” in 1997.

At one point he owned 730 acres, but sold the vast majority of it to the Mountains and Recreation Conservation Authority for $12 million in 2014. The local authority is preserving most of it.

The Malibu housing market has been steaming right along despite the coronavirus pandemic — or even perhaps because of it, given its relative remoteness compared to L.A. proper.

Gateway computer co-founder Ted Waitt paid $34.2 million for a property near Point Dume in July, and Compass agent Chris Cortazzo just sold his own home in Malibu last month for $39 million. [LAT]Dennis Lynch

