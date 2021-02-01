Tomer Fridman, who has been among the Kardashian family’s favorite real estate brokers, has jumped from Compass to Hilton & Hyland.

Fridman took his team with him, according to Dirt.com, citing an address switched to Hilton & Hyland’s Beverly Hills office.

Fridman is the fourth big name to leave Compass in the last year or so and the second behind Lisa Optican to leave for Hilton & Hyland.

Kofi Nartey, who spent four years running Compass’ National Sports and Entertainment Division, left the firm in May to join venture-backed brokerage Side. In early 2020, Steve Frankel returned to Coldwell Banker after about a year with Compass.

Fridman joined Compass in 2017 from Sotheby’s International Realty, and brought a star client list with him. The Kardashian-Jenner family is among his regulars. He’s also worked with pop stars Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Simpson over the years.

Last year was Fridman’s biggest, according to a press release that Dirt cited. He didn’t appear on The Real Deal’s roundup of the top 10 agents in Los Angeles by on-market deal volume, which appeared in September.

In June, a former Compass agent sued Fridman, alleging he didn’t split the commission on a $1.8 million home sale in Brentwood. Fridman and Compass denied the claim.

While Compass has lost some big names in the last year or so, it added a good number of high-profile agents, as well. In 2019, Compass hired Coldwell Banker star brokers Chris Cortazzo and Ginger Glass. Carl Gambino also joined Compass last year. [Dirt] — Dennis Lynch