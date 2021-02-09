“Punky Brewster” star Soleil Moon Frye and her soon-to-be ex-husband are selling their Hidden Hills home as the actress prepares for the sitcom and real-life reboot.

Frye and Jason Goldberg are asking just under $6 million for the 5,000-square-foot home on Jim Bridger Road, according to Dirt.com. The listing price is more than double the $2.6 million the couple paid for the home about three years ago.

Built in 1975, the two-story brick home has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, along with a pool. It is on an acre of land.

Rayni and Branden Williams of Beverly Hills Estates and Tomer Fridman with Hilton & Hyland have the listing.

Frye and Goldberg announced in December they were splitting after 22 years of marriage. Frye is set to star in the upcoming reboot of “Punky Brewster.” Goldberg’s recent work includes the documentary series “The Valley of the Boom.”

In May, Kylie Jenner bought an undeveloped parcel in Hidden Hills for $15 million. A few months later, her mother, Kris Jenner, and half-sister Khloe Kardashian each bought neighboring mansions in the area. In December, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George sold his home there to rapper French Montana. [Dirt] — Dennis Lynch