Punky Brewster reboots and relocates: Soleil Moon Frye lists Hidden Hills pad

As 80s sitcom readies its return, Frye and soon-to-be ex-husband asking more than twice what they paid for home 3 years ago

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 09, 2021 10:35 AM
TRD Staff
Soleil Moon Frye and 25010 Jim Bridger Road (Getty, Redfin)
Soleil Moon Frye and 25010 Jim Bridger Road (Getty, Redfin)

“Punky Brewster” star Soleil Moon Frye and her soon-to-be ex-husband are selling their Hidden Hills home as the actress prepares for the sitcom and real-life reboot.

Frye and Jason Goldberg are asking just under $6 million for the 5,000-square-foot home on Jim Bridger Road, according to Dirt.com. The listing price is more than double the $2.6 million the couple paid for the home about three years ago.

Built in 1975, the two-story brick home has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, along with a pool. It is on an acre of land.

Rayni and Branden Williams of Beverly Hills Estates and Tomer Fridman with Hilton & Hyland have the listing.

Frye and Goldberg announced in December they were splitting after 22 years of marriage. Frye is set to star in the upcoming reboot of “Punky Brewster.” Goldberg’s recent work includes the documentary series “The Valley of the Boom.”

In May, Kylie Jenner bought an undeveloped parcel in Hidden Hills for $15 million. A few months later, her mother, Kris Jenner, and half-sister Khloe Kardashian each bought neighboring mansions in the area. In December, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George sold his home there to rapper French Montana. [Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 

Branden WilliamsCelebrity Real EstateHidden HillsLA luxury listingsRayni Williams

