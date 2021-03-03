Open Menu

Ellen DeGeneres looks to flip Adam Levine’s old pad for $54M

Beverly Hills mansion listing is 25% more than what comedian and wife, Portia de Rossi, paid

TRD Staff
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with their Beverly Hills home (Getty, Redfin)
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with their Beverly Hills home (Getty, Redfin)

Luxury real estate investors Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have listed their latest flip: a sprawling Beverly Hills mansion they bought from Adam Levine two years ago.

The couple paid the Maroon 5 frontman $42.5 million for the home and are now seeking $53.5 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 10,400-square-foot mansion sits on an acre on Loma Vista Drive just above Sunset Boulevard. The ivy-draped home has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and a two-story foyer. There is a pool, a full size tennis court, putting green and a guesthouse.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are among the most active luxury home flippers in Southern California. They closed nearly $200 million worth of deals across the region from 2017 to early 2019.

In September, they bought Dennis Miller’s estate in Montecito for $49 million. Later in the fall they sold another Montecito property — a nine-acre compound — for $33 million. That was a $5 million markup from the $27 million they paid in early 2019.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch

