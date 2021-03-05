Pamela Anderson is moving to her native Canada, and has just listed her custom-built Malibu beach house.

The 1990s-famous model and actress is asking $14.9 million for the three-bedroom home on Malibu Colony Road, according to the New York Post. The Wall Street Journal first reported the story.

Anderson bought the land back in 2000 for $1.8 million. She built the 5,500-square-foot home on a lot that’s over 6,300 square feet, according to reports.

Malibu Colony Road is one of the priciest enclaves in the exclusive Malibu area. In late January, cosmetics entrepreneur Chris Tawil flipped a beach house there for $23.5 million, clearing a $5 million profit. Publishing heiress Anne Hearst and author Jay McInerney bought a home on Malibu Colony Road in December for $10.7 million.

Anderson, the former “Baywatch” star who was born in British Columbia, is moving to her ranch on Vancouver Island, according to reports. She decided to move not long after her recent marriage to Dan Hayhurst. Anderson said that “many sexy, fun times were had” at her Malibu home, according to the Post, but that she’s opting for more space up north.

Anderson commissioned the Malibu home, and was involved in its sustainable design. It includes a pool, guest house and hot tub along with secured beach access. The property sits among avocado, olive, and orange trees.

[NYP, WSJ] — Dennis Lynch