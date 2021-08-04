Open Menu

Pam Anderson sells custom-built Malibu Colony home for $12M

Former “Baywatch” star moving back to ranch in British Columbia

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 04, 2021 04:30 PM
TRD Staff
Pamela Anderson and the property (Carmelo Redondo, Shade Degges)
Pamela Anderson and the property (Carmelo Redondo, Shade Degges)

Pamela Anderson didn’t get her asking price for her Malibu Colony home, but she might still have set a record for the exclusive neighborhood.

Anderson sold the 2,752-square-foot home for $11.8 million, well below the $14.9 million it listed at in March, according to TMZ.

That still works out to more than $4,000 per square foot, which appears to be a record for Malibu Colony.

The property has previously been reported to be 5,500 square feet, which could include the one-bedroom guest house. Tomer Fridman of Compass had the listing.

Anderson bought the land in 2000 for $1.8 million. The actress commissioned the home and was involved in its sustainable design. Eco-friendly features include solar panels and an irrigated vegetable garden.

There is also a rooftop deck and a private balcony off the main bedroom suite.

The British Columbia native is moving to her ranch on Vancouver Island, which she is reportedly remodeling.

The sale is the second eight-figure deal in Malibu Colony this year. In January, cosmetics entrepreneur Chris Tawil sold a beach house in the neighborhood for $23.5 million almost exactly a year after buying it for $18.5 million.

Another pricey deal closed in December when publishing heiress Anne Hearst and novelist Jay McInerney bought a home in the neighborhood for $10.7 million.

[TMZ] — Dennis Lynch 





    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateMalibu

