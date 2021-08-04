Pamela Anderson didn’t get her asking price for her Malibu Colony home, but she might still have set a record for the exclusive neighborhood.

Anderson sold the 2,752-square-foot home for $11.8 million, well below the $14.9 million it listed at in March, according to TMZ.

That still works out to more than $4,000 per square foot, which appears to be a record for Malibu Colony.

The property has previously been reported to be 5,500 square feet, which could include the one-bedroom guest house. Tomer Fridman of Compass had the listing.

Anderson bought the land in 2000 for $1.8 million. The actress commissioned the home and was involved in its sustainable design. Eco-friendly features include solar panels and an irrigated vegetable garden.

There is also a rooftop deck and a private balcony off the main bedroom suite.

The British Columbia native is moving to her ranch on Vancouver Island, which she is reportedly remodeling.

The sale is the second eight-figure deal in Malibu Colony this year. In January, cosmetics entrepreneur Chris Tawil sold a beach house in the neighborhood for $23.5 million almost exactly a year after buying it for $18.5 million.

Another pricey deal closed in December when publishing heiress Anne Hearst and novelist Jay McInerney bought a home in the neighborhood for $10.7 million.

