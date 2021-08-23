Open Menu

Malibu’s hot and Paris Hilton is in

Socialite, fiancé paid $8M for home in luxury market that remains among LA’s strongest

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 23, 2021 11:08 AM
TRD Staff
The home on La Costa Beach and Paris Hilton and Carter Reum (Redfin, Getty)
The home on La Costa Beach and Paris Hilton and Carter Reum (Redfin, Getty)

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are the latest celebs to settle in Malibu.

The famous socialite and her fiancé paid $8.4 million for a home on La Costa Beach, according to Dirt.

And there is a marketing tie-in. Hilton filmed a promotional video there for her Netflix show, “Cooking with Paris,” according to the report.

The couple bought the property from the estate of Tom Pollack, the late former chairman of Universal Pictures. The closing price was the same amount Pollack paid for the home about 14 years ago.

The 3,000-square-foot home, which is right on the beach, was built in the 1950s, but has undergone improvements and updates. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a balcony and fireplace.

The Hilton family has a long history in the Los Angeles area. Paris’ grandfather Barron Hilton owned a massive estate in Bel Air for several decades, regularly hosting dignitaries and celebrities. Paris’ father Rick Hilton — who co-founded luxury brokerage Hilton & Hyland — sold the property earlier this year for $61.5 million.

Paris grew up in the area, living in Bel Air and elsewhere. She has owned a home in Mulholland Estates since 2007, and lived in the Hollywood Hills before that.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





