Guess who? Clothing CEO buys neighboring Beverly Hills property

Carlos Alberini paid $16M for second Benedict Canyon Road home

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 30, 2021 01:49 PM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Guess CEO Carlos Alberini and Andrea with the two houses (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
Guess CEO Carlos Alberini is getting more comfortable in Beverly Hills.

Alberini and his wife Andrea closed on a 6,400-square-foot home at 1003 Benedict Canyon Drive earlier this month, according to public records. They paid $15.8 million for the house, located adjacent to a 14,700-square-foot home they bought for $16.5 million in 2014.

Oak Investments, the seller, paid $10.4 million five years ago for the three-bedroom home, built in 1926. Its appreciation by more than $1 million a year reflects soaring luxury prices in Los Angeles, particularly in Beverly Hills and Westside. The average sales price in those areas reached a record $2.8 million in the second quarter, 20 percent more than the previous three months.

The home features a minimalist, curved white exterior with narrow windows and includes a speakeasy theater as well as a private and spacious backyard, said Jeff Hyland, who had the listing. Even so, it needs work. “It’s a total remodel,” the broker said.

“The best part of the house is the facade,” Hyland said. “I’m actually hoping the buyers will keep the house, because it’s one of those great, classic 1920s houses that we’re losing in Beverly Hills and being replaced by these cookie-cutter, lookalike, glass modern boxes.”

Alberini, who grew up in Argentina, was previously chairman and CEO of Lucky Brand Jeans during his long retail career. His other home, at 1005 Benedict Canyon Drive, is a Mediterranean-style hacienda with a tennis court, art screening room and courtyard that sits on almost one acre.

A Guess representative didn’t respond to a request for an interview. Alberini’s plans for the new home aren’t clear, although Hyland said many of his wealthy clients have recently bought adjoining properties, some of which were downsized from earlier lot splits, for more living space.

In nearby Trousdale Estates, pop star Elton John just bought his neighbor’s home for $8.5 million. In June, comedian and actor Kevin Hart paid $7 million for his neighbor’s mansion in Calabasas. English singer and songwriter Adele bought a $10 million Beverly Hills house in May across the street from another property that she owns from her friend, television personality Nicole Richie.

Gene Simmons, the legendary Kiss rocker, recently sold his 13,400-square-foot Benedict Canyon mansion for $16 million.

