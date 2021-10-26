Prolific property investors Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi had a busy September.

The couple closed three deals last month, including their priciest ever, according to Dirt.

They sold a sprawling, five-acre estate in Montecito for $55 million in an off-market deal to a yet-unknown buyer.

The property includes five structures, including a 9,000-square-foot mansion built in a South African Dutch colonial style. There is also a guesthouse, garage, pool house, and a barn designed by architect Tom Kundig.

DeGeneres and de Rossi bought the estate from comedian Dennis Miller last year for $49 million.

The deal is the largest ever for the couple, and the second-priciest transaction ever closed in Santa Barbara County, behind Riley Bechtel’s $63 million purchase in Montecito last year.

The couple wasn’t just selling last month. They also bought a property next door to their recently reacquired Rancho San Leandro property in Montecito and a smaller home within the City of Santa Barbara.

They paid $14 million for a property across the street from their Rancho San Leandro, a ranch that dates back to the 1850s and now sits in a gated community.

The property was not on the market. It’s home to a Mediterranean-style home custom built by its now-former owner.

The smaller Montecito deal was for a 1,400-square-foot home with two bedrooms. They paid $3 million.

The couple only recently purchased Rancho San Leandro back from Tinder co-founder Sean Rad. They had sold the property to Rad in 2018 for $11 million. They purchased it back from him in May for $14.3 million.

They also recently bought a well-preserved Midcentury Modern home in Beverly Hills Post Office of Los Angeles for $8.5 million from talent agent Greg Cavic.

Between the sale of Miller’s former estate and the recent sale of a mansion in Beverly Hills, they’ve closed more than $100 million in sales this year, clearing about $10 million in profit before factoring in any renovation costs, maintenance, and other expenses.

In the spring, they listed a 90210 mansion once owned by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine for $53.5 million and found a buyer in April at $47 million.

