Tyra Banks is looking to close her fifth flip in Pacific Palisades since 2018.

The model and television personality is asking just under $7.9 million for a 6,160-square-foot home she bought in the neighborhood three years ago, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A sale at her ask would indicate a $900,000 profit for the Inglewood native. She bought the home through a trust attached to her mother.

The white-walled modernist home is east of Temescal Gateway Park. It was built in 2014 and has five bedrooms and six bedrooms across three stories. Banks undertook some light remodeling during her ownership centered on an overhaul of the kitchen.

Amenities include an office, gym and a home theater with a 120-inch projection screen. There is also a large rooftop deck with lounge space, a kitchen, fire pit and a hot tub. The deck offers views out to the Pacific Ocean. The backyard includes a small lawn and a swimming pool.

If the property sells, it would be Banks’ third real estate deal of 2021. Heidi Lake with Sotheby’s International Realty Beverly Hills and James Respondek with Rodeo Realty have the listing.

In February, Banks purchased a beach house on Malibu’s Pacific Coast Highway for $4.7 million. The early 1980s home totals about 4,100 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It has direct access to the beach as well.

She also sold a 1,600-square-foot home near Will Rogers State Beach for $3.5 million earlier this year. And she has flipped homes outside of Pacific Palisades as well, including in Beverly Hills, where she sold a 6,000-square-foot home for $6.4 million in 2016.

Banks’ show “America’s Next Top Model” has been off the air since 2018, but since then she’s been busy with other projects.

In 2019, she launched a 21,000-square-foot interactive mini amusement park at Santa Monica Place called “Modelland.”