Jim Belushi has offloaded a Brentwood estate after several price cuts and more than five years on the market.

Belushi sold the 1.3-acre estate in Brentwood Park for $30 million, according to Dirt.

The actor started shopping the property in 2016 asking $42 million but it listed publicly in September of 2017 with a $38.5 million price tag. Several price cuts later and by the spring of 2019 it was asking $28 million.

Belushi took the property off the market for less than a year and relisted it with a $38 million ask. He later dropped the price down to $33.5 million, where it stayed until the recent sale.

The estate includes an 11,800-square-foot main home and a guest house as well, totaling seven bedrooms and nine full bathrooms. The home was designed by Oscar Shamamian and built in 2010.

While Belushi didn’t get what he initially wanted for the property, he still closed one of the pricier deals in Brentwood this year.

Record executive Scooter Braun made by far the biggest purchase in the neighborhood this year when he bought a 19,000-square-foot spec mansion for $65 million.

A number of properties in Brentwood have listed for well above $30 million this year, including Joel Silver’s 25,000-square-foot compound, but most deals closed have been for below that figure.

Belushi nowadays spends most of his time at his 95-acre pot farm in Eagle Point, Oregon, a property he purchased in 2007 for $8.3 million. He hasn’t acted in a film since 2017 but recently became a reality show star in the DiscoveryPlus series “Growing Belushi,” which follows his cannabis farming exploits.

He owns a smaller home in Brentwood that he purchased in 1997 for $660,000, as well as an 8.5-acre oceanfront estate on Martha’s Vineyard that his late brother John Belushi previously owned.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch