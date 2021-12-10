A Beverly Hills Flats home owned by the late actor Kirk Douglas and his wife Ann is hitting the market for $7.5 million.

The 4,648-square-foot home at 805 N. Rexford Drive was built in 1921 and has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

It’s most unique feature however was the work of its former owners — 22 stepping stones in the garden signed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars and the Douglases’ closest friends, including Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Ronald Reagan and Lucille Ball.

“Kirk and Ann Douglas loved to entertain,” listing agent Rochelle Atlas Maize said. “When they would host dinner parties, they would ask their friends to sign their names in concrete stepping stones.”

Kirk Douglas died last year at the age of 103, while Ann Douglas died in April at the age of 102.

Along with the garden, the 15,500-square-foot lot includes a two-story guesthouse, a pool and a spa.

The interiors of the home could use a refresh. The walls in some rooms look worse for wear and at least one room has carpeted floors. There is a small brick interior courtyard, built in wood shelving in some rooms, and at least one fireplace.

The home is relatively modest, even for Beverly Hills Flats, where homes tend to be on the smaller side and lots rarely total more than a half-acre.

A pair of neighboring properties in the Flats once owned by Carl Reiner, who died at the age of 98 last year, hit the market earlier this year asking $16.8 million. The two lots together totaled only two-thirds of an acre.

Despite their small size, properties in the Flats can command upwards of $20 million. Film producer Joe Roth in October bought a 5,514-square-foot Midcentury home in the Flats for $23 million.

The deal figured out to about $4,171 per square foot — one of the priciest sales ever in Beverly Hills by that metric.

[Hollywood Reporter] — Dennis Lynch