Luxury broker Jeff Hyland lists own Topanga estate

Co-founder of Hilton & Hyland bought 10-acre property in 2017 for $3M

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 29, 2021 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Jeff Hyland and the property at 23585 Zuniga Road (Wikipedia, Compass)

One of Los Angeles’ top luxury brokers wants to offload a personal stake in the market, listing an equestrian estate in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Jeff Hyland, the co-founder of luxury brokerage Hilton & Hyland, has listed a 4,370-square-foot property in Topanga for sale with an asking price of $4.9 million, according to Dirt.

Hyland bought the property in 2017 for $3 million.

Built in 1999, Hyland’s Topanga outfit spans 10 acres and includes a three-stall barn and a riding arena. The home has four bedrooms and a den, as well as a small vineyard, vegetable gardens and a swimming pool.

Interior of the property at 23585 Zuniga Road (Compass)

The listing comes less than a year after Hyland bought a 40-acre property in the nearby city of Agoura Hills, the report said. Hyland, and his wife Lori, also own an 8,600-square-foot mansion in the Trousdale Estate area of Beverly Hills, as well as a two-bedroom condo in Manhattan that they purchased for $3.6 million in 2007.

The couple listed the Manhattan condo for rent earlier this year for $15,000 per month.

Hyland has been busy this year, kicking off 2021 by founding Forbes Global Properties — a worldwide high-end home listings platform that charges annual fees rather than commissions. Hyland teamed up with Bonnie Stone Sellers, the former CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate, on the new enterprise.

Though few luxury homes have sold in Topanga this year, many have sold in the neighboring San Fernando Valley areas of Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

In October, a sprawling Italianate mansion in Calabasas hit the market for $29.995 million — and just shy of a recent record sale in the San Fernando Valley, which was Sprout Social founder Justyn Howard’s $30 million purchase a spec home in Calabasas.

[Dirt] — Isabella Farr




    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateHilyon Hylandluxury real estateTopanga

