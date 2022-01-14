Open Menu

“Malibooyah!”: Grant Cardone revealed as buyer of Ukrainian tycoon’s mansion on Carbon Beach

$40M gets reality star “someplace to sink your feet in the sand, get in the ocean and check out for a second”

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 14, 2022 12:45 PM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Grant Cardone and 21808 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Cardone via Ray Kachatorian, Compass)
Grant Cardone and 21808 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Cardone via Ray Kachatorian, Compass)

Grant Cardone, the high-flying reality show star, author and real estate investor, has landed as the buyer of a beachside Malibu mansion that was most recently owned by a Ukrainian business tycoon.

“I think I stole this house,” said Cardone.

The property, along the enclave’s famed Carbon Beach, had most recently been listed for $50 million. Cardone told The Real Deal he paid $40 million, with the deal set to close this week. (The Real Deal reported on Tuesday that the property had gone into contract, but at the time the buyer was unknown.)

21808 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Compass)
21808 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Compass)

The 63-year-old Cardone was born in Louisiana but has long been mostly based in South Florida, where he’s emerged as a kind of celebrity real estate guru for the social media age. He speaks with a Southern accent and projects a kind of carefree charm; he’s also a tireless promoter and seemingly very online, often depicting a flashy lifestyle that includes private planes and meetings with A-listers such as Floyd Mayweather.

Cardone has authored various business and real estate advice books (“The 10X Rule,” “The Millionaire Booklet,” “Sell or Be Sold”); he also founded Cardone University, which brands itself as ““the #1 Business Training Platform in the World.” And he’s a motivational speaker and, unsurprisingly, a reality show star, appearing in the Discovery Channel’s “Undercover Billionaire.”

21808 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Compass)
21808 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Compass)

“This is one of 10 businesses that I own,” he said of his property ventures. “Real estate is probably my most passionate business — I bought over $4 billion worth of real estate, finding very exclusive properties.”

Some of those exclusive properties have included a 346-unit apartment building in Delray Beach, Fla.; a 501-unit complex in Sunrise, Fla.; and an Aventura, Fla. office complex.

Last May, Cardone paid $28 million for a new residence for himself, buying a waterfront Miami-area mansion from Tommy Hilfiger, who had spoken at one of Cardone’s 10X conferences.

“We live on the best beach in Miami,” he said. “And now we’ll have this other property in California and we’ll spend five or six months — we’ll probably spend three to four months there.” It would definitely be less than six months, he emphasized. (You know, residency taxes.)

21808 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Compass)
21808 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Compass)

For years Cardone, a former California resident — it was the taxes that drove him away — has been visiting Malibu frequently. He fell in love with the Carbon Beach property more than a year ago while on a break from shooting a strange, austere “Undercover Billionaire” episode that had him dropped off in Pueblo, Colorado with only $100. He ended up staying at an RV business.

“My treat was to go to Malibu,” he said. “I’ve been trying to buy it since.”

But Cardone wasn’t actually drawn to the house itself, a two-story, contemporary-style mansion that has been owned for nearly a decade by the Ukrainian oligarch Vadim Shulman, who apparently hasn’t been spending much time there.

“It needs updating. The house itself has been completely ignored,” he said. “There’s no life in it. One of the things that attracted me to the property as a buyer — and as a hunter and as a killer — is there’s no life there. Once the owner checks out, the potential for getting a better than fair price is improved.”

But the location, the man with the 3.6 million Instagram followers said, was divine, especially the exceptional 150 feet of beach access.

“There’s not another place in the country like Malibu,” he said. “It’s a one of a kind beach — it attracts a certain kind of people there.”

And amid a frenetic lifestyle that frequently has Cardone traveling around the country to host dozens of high-energy business events, he was mostly looking forward to having some quiet time.

“It’s good to be able to go someplace to sink your feet in the sand, get in the ocean and check out for a second — Malibooyah-style!” he said.

Cardone loves it so much he even shared a picture of it on Instagram several months ago, while vacationing there.

“I put it in my story,” he said, “and now I can call it mine.”

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateGrant Cardoneluxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Wikipedia/Midcenturyhome, Realtor.com)
    Starchitect Koenig’s final project hits market for $25M
    Starchitect Koenig’s final project hits market for $25M
    Ukrainian tycoon finds buyer for Malibu mansion
    Ukrainian tycoon finds buyer for Malibu mansion
    Ukrainian tycoon finds buyer for Malibu mansion
    Daniel Starr and 27405 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu (Redfin)
    Game company founder scores Malibu win
    Game company founder scores Malibu win
    Zillow survey: Calabasas, Malibu rank among most popular cities in U.S.
    Calabasas, Malibu among most popular cities in U.S. for cyber surfers
    Calabasas, Malibu among most popular cities in U.S. for cyber surfers
    601 South Windsor Boulevard in Los Angeles and Justin Tranter (The Agency, Getty)
    Justin Bieber scribe buys $10.3M home in Windsor Square
    Justin Bieber scribe buys $10.3M home in Windsor Square
    Jeff Hyland and the property at 23585 Zuniga Road (Wikipedia, Compass)
    Luxury broker Jeff Hyland lists own Topanga estate
    Luxury broker Jeff Hyland lists own Topanga estate
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    These are LA’s top 10 residential deals of 2021
    These are LA’s top 10 residential deals of 2021
    These are LA’s top 10 residential deals of 2021
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.