Ten million dollars buys a lot of chickens.

The A-list couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who last year unveiled their new digs — a six-acre, “sustainable L.A. farmhouse” in Beverly Hills — have sold their old home in Beverly Hills’ Hidden Valley community.

The sale closed last week, according to listing sites, and the buyer has remained unknown. It sold for $10.4 million.

Kutcher and Kunis, who met more than two decades while playing the characters Kelso and Jackie, an on-again, off-again couple on “That ‘70s Show,” bought the home in 2014 for nearly the same price — $10.2 million.

They listed it in 2020 and then again in September, for $12.3 million. A couple months later they dropped the price to $11.3 million, according to listing sites.

The 7,400-square-foot “East Coast Traditional” is located at 9588 Lime Orchard Road and was built in 1999. The five-bedroom house has a cook’s kitchen, wine room, sauna and “mahogany-paneled office,” according to a listing; the half-acre grounds also feature a small, shaded pool.

Kutcher and Kunis also own a beach house in Carpinteria, in Santa Barbara County. They began designing “Kuku Farms,” their modern farmhouse property five years ago, the couple told Architectural Digest. Along with an airy, rustic-style main house, the property includes a “guesthouse/entertainment barn” and barbecue pavilion.

“We wanted a home, not an estate,” Kunis told the magazine. “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant.”