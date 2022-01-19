Open Menu

Ashton, Mila net $10M for Beverly Hills estate

Price close to what celeb couple paid eight years ago

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 19, 2022 03:10 PM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Sell Hidden Valley Home For $10M (Getty Images, Zillow)

Ten million dollars buys a lot of chickens.

The A-list couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who last year unveiled their new digs — a six-acre, “sustainable L.A. farmhouse” in Beverly Hills — have sold their old home in Beverly Hills’ Hidden Valley community.

The sale closed last week, according to listing sites, and the buyer has remained unknown. It sold for $10.4 million.

Kutcher and Kunis, who met more than two decades while playing the characters Kelso and Jackie, an on-again, off-again couple on “That ‘70s Show,” bought the home in 2014 for nearly the same price — $10.2 million.

They listed it in 2020 and then again in September, for $12.3 million. A couple months later they dropped the price to $11.3 million, according to listing sites.

The 7,400-square-foot “East Coast Traditional” is located at 9588 Lime Orchard Road and was built in 1999. The five-bedroom house has a cook’s kitchen, wine room, sauna and “mahogany-paneled office,” according to a listing; the half-acre grounds also feature a small, shaded pool.

Kutcher and Kunis also own a beach house in Carpinteria, in Santa Barbara County. They began designing “Kuku Farms,” their modern farmhouse property five years ago, the couple told Architectural Digest. Along with an airy, rustic-style main house, the property includes a “guesthouse/entertainment barn” and barbecue pavilion.

“We wanted a home, not an estate,” Kunis told the magazine. “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant.”

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsCelebrity Real Estateluxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards with home in Bel Air (The Agency, Getty)
    Mauricio Umansky sells Bel Air home for $6M
    Mauricio Umansky sells Bel Air home for $6M
    1013 N Beverly Dr (Rochelle Maize Realty, iStock)
    Billionaire Berggruen buys some elbow room in Beverly Hills
    Billionaire Berggruen buys some elbow room in Beverly Hills
    32300 Pacific Coast Highway with Anthony B. Heinsbergen (eXp, Calisphere)
    Artsy Malibu estate hangs $65M price tag
    Artsy Malibu estate hangs $65M price tag
    Max Azria and his Holmby Hills property, Paul R Williams and Sidney Sheldon (Getty Images, Zillow, Wikipedia, Los Angeles Conservancy, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Label this a bargain–price cut on late designer’s estate
    Label this a bargain–price cut on late designer’s estate
    Grant Cardone and 21808 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Cardone via Ray Kachatorian, Compass)
    “Malibooyah!”: Grant Cardone revealed as buyer of Ukrainian tycoon’s mansion on Carbon Beach
    “Malibooyah!”: Grant Cardone revealed as buyer of Ukrainian tycoon’s mansion on Carbon Beach
    (Wikipedia/Midcenturyhome, Realtor.com)
    Starchitect Koenig’s final project hits market for $25M
    Starchitect Koenig’s final project hits market for $25M
    Former Google CEO Buys House Next To Holmby Hills Mansion (Realtor.com, Getty Images)
    Former Google CEO buys some elbow room in BHPO
    Former Google CEO buys some elbow room in BHPO
    Ukrainian tycoon finds buyer for Malibu mansion
    Ukrainian tycoon finds buyer for Malibu mansion
    Ukrainian tycoon finds buyer for Malibu mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.