There must be a punchline in here somewhere.

Nearly six months after listing a Bel Air mansion in an apparent attempt at a quick flip, Trevor Noah has found a buyer.

The comedy star’s property on Stradella Road went into contract on Monday, according to listing sites. The price of the pending deal was not disclosed.

Assuming it goes through, the sale will streamline the portfolio of the 38-year-old “Daily Show” star, even if he likely didn’t manage to break even: Noah, who mostly lives in New York, bought the Stradella house in late December 2020 for $27.5 million. Then, less than 10 months later — amid an absolutely soaring L.A. luxury market — he listed it for a modestly higher $29.8 million.

But a few months later, in January, with no buyers picking up the flip, Noah reduced the price back to $27.5 million.

It wasn’t Noah’s first foray into L.A. real estate: In 2018 he bought another Bel Air manse for $20.5 million. He sold that home in 2020 to Bird founder Travis VanderZanden for $21.7 million.

The home that just went into contract is located at 833 Stradella Road, north of the Bel Air Country Club, and was designed by the architect Mark Rios, who built it for himself and his husband, Guy Ringler. The contemporary mansion has six bedrooms and features a boxy, open structure “epitomizing the LA lifestyle of indoor/outdoor living,” in the words of the listing. It was completed in 2014 and also has floor-to-ceiling glass doors, a sun deck, wine room and infinity pool.

In New York, Noah has previously lived on the Upper West Side and in a $15,000 per month rental in Hell’s Kitchen.