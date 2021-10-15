Open Menu

Record in Valley as Zedd buys Jonas mansion for $15.2M

The deal closed late last month, setting new benchmark for Encino

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 15, 2021 10:53 AM
TRD Staff
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner & Zed, view of 3904 Valley Meadow Rd from behind (Getty Images, RedFin.com)

An identification has surfaced for the formerly unknown buyer who paid $15.2 million for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s mansion in the Encino district of the San Fernando Valley last month.

It’s the electronic music producer and DJ known as Zedd–whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, according to Dirt.

Zedd got a discount on Jonas and Turner’s $16.8 million ask, but it’s still the priciest sale in Encino this year–and the second-highest sale price ever there, behind Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s $20 million purchase two years ago.

Jonas and Turner, who recently bought a home in Miami, paid $14.1 million for the Encino property in late 2019.

Zedd is doing some real estate shuffling of his own. The 32-year-old musician listed his Beverly Hills Post Office estate in July with a $26.5 million ask. He bought the 3.2-acre property in 2016 for $16 million.

Despite the arguably aspirational ask, Zedd found a buyer in short order and entered escrow, but the deal was canceled because “the buyer could not perform,” according to Dirt. It’s back on the market with the same ask.

Zedd’s new home is larger than his previous digs–he got 15,000 square feet in Encino compared with just over 11,000 square feet in Beverly Hills Post Office. But he’ll sacrifice some land — the Encino property is less than an acre in size.

The Encino home was built in 2019 and has nine bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms. The main suite includes a sitting area and fireplace, walk-in closets, and a dressing room.

Amenities include a gym and a soundproof movie theater. There is a second kitchen for catering large events to supplement an already large eat-in kitchen.

There is also a guesthouse in the backyard with a wet bar and pool table that opens to the backyard, home to lounge space and a lap pool. [Dirt] — Dennis Lynch

