Tavangarian-designed Palisades home lists for $28M

Seaside property in enclave with some of LA’s most expensive residential sales of 2022

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 17, 2022 08:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
1051 Vista Grande, Pacific Palisades
1051 Vista Grande (Drew Fenton)

Architect Ardie Tavangarian achieved the distinction of selling the most expensive residential property in Pacific Palisades when his personal home at 1601 San Onofre Dr., which he also designed, fetched $83 million last year.

Another Tavangarian designed home is on the market in the wealthy seaside enclave, which saw the 11,-95-square foot 1051 Vista Grande hit the market at $28 million this week. The seven-bed, 11-bath estate was listed by Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland.

Currently owned by Shira Holdings LLC, which is managed by an individual identified as Carole Schwartz, the home features amenities such as a screening room, a glass-walled gym, wellness center, and a four-car garage. The more than one-acre grounds feature a grass lawn and an infinity edge pool.

Schwartz could not be reached for comment.

Similarly priced homes in Pacific Palisades include 15975 Alcima Ave, an 11,700-square foot place with an asking price of $25.9 million, or $2,222-per-square-foot. The home was listed by Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group, which is affiliated with Compass.

Another Pacific Palisades home in the same price range is a $23.9 million listing at 814 Toulon Dr. The 8,008-square-foot home is priced at $2,996-per-square-foot and was listed in November 2021.

A Pacific Palisades home ranked in the top five residential home sales in Los Angeles this year. In May, Grammy winner Adam Levine and his wife, super model Behati Prinsloo, sold a three-acre Pacific Palisades estate located at 1700 San Remo Dr. for $51 million.

