Architect Ardie Tavangarian achieved the distinction of selling the most expensive residential property in Pacific Palisades when his personal home at 1601 San Onofre Dr., which he also designed, fetched $83 million last year.

Another Tavangarian designed home is on the market in the wealthy seaside enclave, which saw the 11,-95-square foot 1051 Vista Grande hit the market at $28 million this week. The seven-bed, 11-bath estate was listed by Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland.

Currently owned by Shira Holdings LLC, which is managed by an individual identified as Carole Schwartz, the home features amenities such as a screening room, a glass-walled gym, wellness center, and a four-car garage. The more than one-acre grounds feature a grass lawn and an infinity edge pool.

Schwartz could not be reached for comment.

Similarly priced homes in Pacific Palisades include 15975 Alcima Ave, an 11,700-square foot place with an asking price of $25.9 million, or $2,222-per-square-foot. The home was listed by Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group, which is affiliated with Compass.

Another Pacific Palisades home in the same price range is a $23.9 million listing at 814 Toulon Dr. The 8,008-square-foot home is priced at $2,996-per-square-foot and was listed in November 2021.

A Pacific Palisades home ranked in the top five residential home sales in Los Angeles this year. In May, Grammy winner Adam Levine and his wife, super model Behati Prinsloo, sold a three-acre Pacific Palisades estate located at 1700 San Remo Dr. for $51 million.