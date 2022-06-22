Richard Landry has distinguished himself by building mansions for stars such as Tom Brady, Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone and Dr. Dre.

He gained another distinction with the recent off-market sale of own home at 627 Moreno Ave. in an exclusive neighborhood on the Westside of Los Angeles––a record-breaking deal for Brentwood’s South of San Vicente enclave, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Landry’s 9,546-square-foot home sold $19.5 million, or $2,042-per-square-foot. Aaron Kirman and Morgan Trent, both of Aaron Kirman Group, affiliated with Compass, served as listing agents. The identity of the buyer has not yet been publicly disclosed.

Brentwood continues to be one of Los Angeles’ priciest neighborhoods. A mansion at 1047 N. Bundy Dr. was listed June 18 for $48 million. A 10,343-square-foot home once owned by movie star Reese Witherspoon, sold for $21.5 million or $2,078-per-square foot recently.

Recent sales in the neighborhood include 12719 San Vicente Blvd., which sold in January for $17.2 million, or $1,752-per-square-foot. In March, 527 Moreno Ave., sold for $9 million. This 8,310-square-foot, which comes to $1,083 -per-square-foot.

Landry bought the Moreno Avenue house in 2015. The house later got ink in architectural magazines for its mix of traditional and contemporary design features. The six-bedroom, eight-bath residence also features a gym, a formal dining room, a game room and a bar. However, Landry made the house unique through its architectural details. According to a 2021 story in Luxe Interiors + Design, the house includes a two-story atrium, which is crowned by a vaulted skylight and crossed by black steel beams. Another feature is a garage door that looks like a stainless steel cube.